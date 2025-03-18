iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Corp Bags ₹2,400 Crore US Pipeline Orders

18 Mar 2025 , 12:21 PM

Welspun Corp Ltd. said it has received new orders worth ₹2,400 crore for supply of coated pipes for natural gas pipeline projects in the U.S. Orders resulting from these will primarily be executed in the financial years 2026 and 2027.

This order takes the company’s consolidated order book to over ₹20,000 crore, the stock exchange filing said. This is on top of the ₹3,000 crore orders received earlier by Welspun Corp for similar projects in the US. These recent orders entail two mega contracts for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes and some additional orders for High-Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) pipes, primarily regarding coated pipe supply to natural gas infrastructure.

Net profit for the company soared 127% year on year to ₹674.7 crore, as against ₹297.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 23.9% to ₹3,613.5 crore compared to ₹4,749.7 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6.1% y-o-y to ₹434.4 crore, down from ₹463 crore. Although revenue fell, the EBITDA margin rose to 12 from 9.8 a year earlier, reflecting greater operational efficiency.

