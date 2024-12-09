|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated un-audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 302024. outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 Financial result for September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated Un-audited financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the standalone as well as the consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; (ii) to consider recommending dividend on preference shares from April 1 2023 to September 18 2023 i.e date of redemption; (iii) to consider recommending final dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2023-24; and (iv) renewing the enabling resolution of the shareholders for raising of funds by way of private placement up to Rs. 500 crore by issuing Commercial Papers / NCDs which the Company has traditionally been using for raising Commercial Papers. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Appointment of interim Company Secretary.
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Sintex finalises investment for next growth pipeline in multiple states.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the nine months ended on December 31 2023. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday January 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the results. Kindly take note of the above. Please find attached financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please see attached outcome of the Board of Directors of meeting held today. Change in Statutory Auditors - Due to retirement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
