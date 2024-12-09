Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated un-audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 302024. outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 Financial result for September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated Un-audited financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the standalone as well as the consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; (ii) to consider recommending dividend on preference shares from April 1 2023 to September 18 2023 i.e date of redemption; (iii) to consider recommending final dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2023-24; and (iv) renewing the enabling resolution of the shareholders for raising of funds by way of private placement up to Rs. 500 crore by issuing Commercial Papers / NCDs which the Company has traditionally been using for raising Commercial Papers. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

Appointment of interim Company Secretary.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Sintex finalises investment for next growth pipeline in multiple states.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024