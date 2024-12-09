iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Corp Ltd Board Meeting

Welspun Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated un-audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 302024. outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th November 2024 Financial result for September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the consolidated Un-audited financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the standalone as well as the consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; (ii) to consider recommending dividend on preference shares from April 1 2023 to September 18 2023 i.e date of redemption; (iii) to consider recommending final dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2023-24; and (iv) renewing the enabling resolution of the shareholders for raising of funds by way of private placement up to Rs. 500 crore by issuing Commercial Papers / NCDs which the Company has traditionally been using for raising Commercial Papers. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Appointment of interim Company Secretary.
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Sintex finalises investment for next growth pipeline in multiple states.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Welspun Corp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as the Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the nine months ended on December 31 2023. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday January 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the results. Kindly take note of the above. Please find attached financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please see attached outcome of the Board of Directors of meeting held today. Change in Statutory Auditors - Due to retirement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Welspun Corp: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

Welspun One to Build India's Largest Warehouse

27 Nov 2024|03:27 PM

The park was once planned to be 1.2 million square feet in size, requiring an investment of Rs 700 crore.

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

Welspun Corp Q2 Net Profit Drops 26%

12 Nov 2024|10:02 AM

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stood at ₹3,364 crore, an 18.6% decline from the ₹4,059.45 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

Welspun Secures ₹1,300 Crore US Orders for Gas Pipeline Projects

4 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

Welspun plans to execute these orders within FY25 and FY26, reinforcing its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

Welspun Corp Secures ₹2,400 Crore US Order for Gas Pipeline Project

1 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

Welspun Corp Ltd stock has gained a total of 91% in the last one year, and almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

Welspun Corp to invest $100 million in US subsidiary

3 Sep 2024|03:14 PM

This investment will help Welspun expand its leadership position in the US oil and gas segment by diversifying its product portfolio.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

Welspun Corp's Associate Company Secures ₹525 Crore Contracts

7 Aug 2024|11:41 AM

Welspun Corp's associate company EPIC secures ₹525 crore contracts for manufacturing and supplying HSAW pipes.

