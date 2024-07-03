Summary

Sula Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated as Nashik Vintners Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2003. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Sula Vineyards Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on August 11, 2014. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name was changed to Sula Vineyards Limited on February 11, 2022.Promoted by Mr. Rajeev Samant, the Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages. The business is classified into two categories, viz production of wine, import of wines and spirits, and distribution of wines and spirits and operation of wine tourism, including vineyard resorts and tasting room. Additionally, Company import and distribute 21 international labels, including 18 wine labels, 2 vodka label sand 1 brandy label.In 2005, the Company launched Indias first wine tasting room at their winery in Nashik.In 2008, it launched SulaFest, Indias first wine themed music festival at the plant in Nashik. It opened the countrys first vineyard resort.In 2015, it acquired 50% of share capital of Remy Sula India Private Limited. Artisan Spirits Private Limited (ASPL) was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company.In 2017, the Company acquired winery business unit of Heritage Grape Winery Private Limited (HGWPL) as a going concern through slump sale.In 2018, it acquired 51% of the paid-up share

