SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹432.75
Prev. Close₹425.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹891.36
Day's High₹432.8
Day's Low₹404.05
52 Week's High₹699
52 Week's Low₹382.35
Book Value₹70.76
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,423.96
P/E46.84
EPS9.09
Divi. Yield2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.88
17.18
15.94
15.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.39
538.73
398.99
311.89
Net Worth
575.27
555.91
414.93
327.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
608.65
553.47
453.92
417.96
Excise Duty
40.92
36.97
29.5
32.02
Net Sales
567.73
516.5
424.41
385.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.72
3.49
2.78
3.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,641.15
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,075.75
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,514.95
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
424.35
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
419.3
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
RAJEEV SAMANT
Independent Director
Alok Vajpeyi
Independent Director
SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chetan Desai
Non Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Y Cator
Non Executive Director
Deepak Ishwardas Shahdadpuri
Reports by Sula Vineyards Ltd
Summary
Sula Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated as Nashik Vintners Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2003. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Sula Vineyards Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on August 11, 2014. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name was changed to Sula Vineyards Limited on February 11, 2022.Promoted by Mr. Rajeev Samant, the Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages. The business is classified into two categories, viz production of wine, import of wines and spirits, and distribution of wines and spirits and operation of wine tourism, including vineyard resorts and tasting room. Additionally, Company import and distribute 21 international labels, including 18 wine labels, 2 vodka label sand 1 brandy label.In 2005, the Company launched Indias first wine tasting room at their winery in Nashik.In 2008, it launched SulaFest, Indias first wine themed music festival at the plant in Nashik. It opened the countrys first vineyard resort.In 2015, it acquired 50% of share capital of Remy Sula India Private Limited. Artisan Spirits Private Limited (ASPL) was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company.In 2017, the Company acquired winery business unit of Heritage Grape Winery Private Limited (HGWPL) as a going concern through slump sale.In 2018, it acquired 51% of the paid-up share
The Sula Vineyards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹405.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd is ₹3423.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sula Vineyards Ltd is 46.84 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sula Vineyards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sula Vineyards Ltd is ₹382.35 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sula Vineyards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.73%, 1 Year at -14.47%, 6 Month at -14.59%, 3 Month at -6.20% and 1 Month at -1.40%.
