Sula Vineyards Ltd Share Price

405.7
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open432.75
  • Day's High432.8
  • 52 Wk High699
  • Prev. Close425.7
  • Day's Low404.05
  • 52 Wk Low 382.35
  • Turnover (lac)891.36
  • P/E46.84
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value70.76
  • EPS9.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,423.96
  • Div. Yield2
No Records Found

Sula Vineyards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

432.75

Prev. Close

425.7

Turnover(Lac.)

891.36

Day's High

432.8

Day's Low

404.05

52 Week's High

699

52 Week's Low

382.35

Book Value

70.76

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,423.96

P/E

46.84

EPS

9.09

Divi. Yield

2

Sula Vineyards Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 22 May, 2024

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sula Vineyards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

13 Nov 2024|11:11 AM

The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

14 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Sula Vineyards' Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024|03:07 PM

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sula Vineyards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.65%

Foreign: 24.65%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 32.28%

Institutions: 32.28%

Non-Institutions: 43.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sula Vineyards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.88

17.18

15.94

15.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

558.39

538.73

398.99

311.89

Net Worth

575.27

555.91

414.93

327.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

608.65

553.47

453.92

417.96

Excise Duty

40.92

36.97

29.5

32.02

Net Sales

567.73

516.5

424.41

385.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.72

3.49

2.78

3.55

Sula Vineyards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,641.15

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,075.75

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,514.95

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

424.35

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

419.3

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sula Vineyards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

RAJEEV SAMANT

Independent Director

Alok Vajpeyi

Independent Director

SANGEETA SANDEEP PENDURKAR

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chetan Desai

Non Executive Director

Nicholas Peter Y Cator

Non Executive Director

Deepak Ishwardas Shahdadpuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sula Vineyards Ltd

Summary

Sula Vineyards Limited was originally incorporated as Nashik Vintners Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2003. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Sula Vineyards Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on August 11, 2014. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name was changed to Sula Vineyards Limited on February 11, 2022.Promoted by Mr. Rajeev Samant, the Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture, purchase and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages. The business is classified into two categories, viz production of wine, import of wines and spirits, and distribution of wines and spirits and operation of wine tourism, including vineyard resorts and tasting room. Additionally, Company import and distribute 21 international labels, including 18 wine labels, 2 vodka label sand 1 brandy label.In 2005, the Company launched Indias first wine tasting room at their winery in Nashik.In 2008, it launched SulaFest, Indias first wine themed music festival at the plant in Nashik. It opened the countrys first vineyard resort.In 2015, it acquired 50% of share capital of Remy Sula India Private Limited. Artisan Spirits Private Limited (ASPL) was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company.In 2017, the Company acquired winery business unit of Heritage Grape Winery Private Limited (HGWPL) as a going concern through slump sale.In 2018, it acquired 51% of the paid-up share
Company FAQs

What is the Sula Vineyards Ltd share price today?

The Sula Vineyards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹405.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd is ₹3423.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sula Vineyards Ltd is 46.84 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sula Vineyards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sula Vineyards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sula Vineyards Ltd is ₹382.35 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sula Vineyards Ltd?

Sula Vineyards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.73%, 1 Year at -14.47%, 6 Month at -14.59%, 3 Month at -6.20% and 1 Month at -1.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sula Vineyards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sula Vineyards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.66 %
Institutions - 32.28 %
Public - 43.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sula Vineyards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

