Sula Vineyards Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.88
17.18
15.94
15.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.39
538.73
398.99
311.89
Net Worth
575.27
555.91
414.93
327.62
Minority Interest
Debt
292
192.12
225.66
310.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.1
28.74
27.44
27.58
Total Liabilities
896.37
776.77
668.03
665.3
Fixed Assets
421.56
395.98
343.06
317.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.69
27.46
26.99
21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.09
10.57
10.58
11.6
Networking Capital
335.32
313.8
272.64
269.77
Inventories
182.66
169.24
150.85
135.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
160.36
104.74
90.59
109.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
113.61
163.45
130.55
118.07
Sundry Creditors
-82.5
-87.5
-65.48
-55.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-38.81
-36.13
-33.87
-38.26
Cash
101.71
28.96
14.76
45.32
Total Assets
896.37
776.77
668.03
665.29
The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.Read More
The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.