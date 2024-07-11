iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024 , 03:07 PM

Sula Vineyards Ltd reported a 9.7% increase in net revenue to ₹129.6 Crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, up from ₹118.2 Crore in the same period last year.

According to a stock exchange statement, the company’s own brands contributed to a 2.7% increase in revenue to ₹104.4 Crore, up from ₹101.6 Crore year-on-year.

However, the company’s wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

This month, the company will begin bottling at its newly purchased N D Wines factory in Maharashtra.

Given Sula’s portfolio of over 50 labels spanning more than ten brands, the business has decided, following extensive investigation, to shift the Economy and Popular brands to a third-party sales force model in Maharashtra, beginning with Mumbai and Pune.

This strategy, which has already produced good results in Karnataka and Telangana, will let Sula’s sales force to concentrate solely on the priority Elite and Premium brands,” the business stated.

The company announced its highest-ever first-quarter net sales, despite the fact that wine consumption and tourism were hurt by numerous dry days statewide and locally during the Lok Sabha elections, as well as blistering weather conditions.

At around 3.01 PM, Sula Vineyards was trading almost flat at ₹500.80, against the previous close of ₹501.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹510, and ₹498.85, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Sula Vineyards
  • Sula Vineyards News
  • Sula Vineyards Q1
  • Sula Vineyards Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.