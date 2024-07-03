iifl-logo-icon 1
Sula Vineyards Ltd Annually Results

401.45
(-1.32%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

608.65

553.47

453.92

417.96

Excise Duty

40.92

36.97

29.5

32.02

Net Sales

567.73

516.5

424.41

385.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.72

3.49

2.78

3.55

Total Income

575.45

519.99

427.2

389.49

Total Expenditure

391.88

359.03

311.13

327.22

PBIDT

183.57

160.96

116.07

62.27

Interest

26.16

21.08

22.92

33.39

PBDT

157.41

139.88

93.15

28.89

Depreciation

31.63

25.89

23.61

25.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

31.4

28.88

16.51

1.64

Deferred Tax

1.07

1.06

0.89

-1.47

Reported Profit After Tax

93.31

84.05

52.14

3.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

93.31

84.05

52.14

2.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-1.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

93.31

84.05

52.14

4.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.06

10.19

6.79

1.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

425

417.5

0

0

Equity

16.88

16.85

15.72

15.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.33

31.16

27.34

16.13

PBDTM(%)

27.72

27.08

21.94

7.48

PATM(%)

16.43

16.27

12.28

0.77

Sula Vineyards: Related NEWS

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

13 Nov 2024|11:11 AM

The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

14 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024|03:07 PM

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sula Vineyards Ltd

