Sula Vineyards Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
608.65
553.47
453.92
417.96
Excise Duty
40.92
36.97
29.5
32.02
Net Sales
567.73
516.5
424.41
385.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.72
3.49
2.78
3.55
Total Income
575.45
519.99
427.2
389.49
Total Expenditure
391.88
359.03
311.13
327.22
PBIDT
183.57
160.96
116.07
62.27
Interest
26.16
21.08
22.92
33.39
PBDT
157.41
139.88
93.15
28.89
Depreciation
31.63
25.89
23.61
25.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.4
28.88
16.51
1.64
Deferred Tax
1.07
1.06
0.89
-1.47
Reported Profit After Tax
93.31
84.05
52.14
3.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.31
84.05
52.14
2.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.31
84.05
52.14
4.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.06
10.19
6.79
1.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
425
417.5
0
0
Equity
16.88
16.85
15.72
15.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.33
31.16
27.34
16.13
PBDTM(%)
27.72
27.08
21.94
7.48
PATM(%)
16.43
16.27
12.28
0.77
The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.Read More
The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.