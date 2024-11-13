iifl-logo-icon 1
Sula Vineyards Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

411.8
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Sula Vineyards : related Articles

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

13 Nov 2024|11:11 AM

The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

14 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.

Sula Vineyards' Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024|03:07 PM

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

