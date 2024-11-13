iifl-logo-icon 1
Sula Vineyards Ltd Board Meeting

376.25
(0.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:58 PM

Sula Vineyards CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202429 Apr 2024
Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consider, approve & take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Consider, approve & take on record the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon and To consider the proposal for declaration of Final Dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
Execution of Share Purchase Agreement with shareholders of N D Wines Private Limited 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Shahdadpuri as an Additional Non-Executive Director 2. Resignation of Mr. Arjun Anand, Non Executive Nominee Director 3. Resignation of Mr. Riyaaz Amlani, Non Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. To consider the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders 1. considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023, along with limited review reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Approval of Interim Dividend and Record Date Record date for the purpose of Interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting -13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)

Sula Vineyards: Related News

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

13 Nov 2024|11:11 AM

The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

14 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.

Read More
Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024|03:07 PM

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sula Vineyards Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

