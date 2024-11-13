|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consider, approve & take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Consider, approve & take on record the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon and To consider the proposal for declaration of Final Dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|Execution of Share Purchase Agreement with shareholders of N D Wines Private Limited 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Shahdadpuri as an Additional Non-Executive Director 2. Resignation of Mr. Arjun Anand, Non Executive Nominee Director 3. Resignation of Mr. Riyaaz Amlani, Non Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. To consider the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders 1. considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023, along with limited review reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Approval of Interim Dividend and Record Date Record date for the purpose of Interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting -13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)
The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.Read More
The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
