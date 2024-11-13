Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Sula Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consider, approve & take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Consider, approve & take on record the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon and To consider the proposal for declaration of Final Dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Execution of Share Purchase Agreement with shareholders of N D Wines Private Limited 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Shahdadpuri as an Additional Non-Executive Director 2. Resignation of Mr. Arjun Anand, Non Executive Nominee Director 3. Resignation of Mr. Riyaaz Amlani, Non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024