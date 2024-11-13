|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|8 May 2024
|The 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on Wednesday, 26th June 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Voting results of Annual General Meeting held on 26th June 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)
The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.Read More
The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.