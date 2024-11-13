iifl-logo-icon 1
Sula Vineyards Ltd AGM

377.3
(0.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:09:52 PM

Sula Vineyards CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jun 20248 May 2024
The 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on Wednesday, 26th June 2024.

Sula Vineyards: Related News

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble 7%

13 Nov 2024|11:11 AM

The company's Elite & Premium portfolio did well during the quarter, growing 7% year over year.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

Sula Vineyards: Record Revenue from Own Brands

14 Oct 2024|12:51 PM

Compared to the same period last year, net revenue increased slightly to Rs 141.8 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in the July-September quarter.

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

Sula Vineyards’ Q1 revenue up by 9.7% y-o-y to ₹129.60 Crore

11 Jul 2024|03:07 PM

The company's wine tourism division had issues, with sales decreasing by 2.5% to ₹11.3 Crore, from ₹11.5 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

