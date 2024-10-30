iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

653
(7.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,306.94

1,410.19

1,760.05

997.2

yoy growth (%)

-7.32

-19.87

76.49

241.94

Raw materials

-63.71

-6.05

-8.62

-14.15

As % of sales

4.87

0.42

0.48

1.41

Employee costs

-108.57

-80.78

-83.99

-49.51

As % of sales

8.3

5.72

4.77

4.96

Other costs

-990.56

-1,154.51

-1,461.14

-863.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.79

81.86

83.01

86.55

Operating profit

144.1

168.85

206.3

70.39

OPM

11.02

11.97

11.72

7.05

Depreciation

-12.42

-12.25

-19.44

-19.62

Interest expense

-53.48

-44.52

-25.37

-7.84

Other income

37.8

28.97

52.58

95.56

Profit before tax

116

141.05

214.07

138.49

Taxes

-22.56

-33.6

-54.73

-42.92

Tax rate

-19.44

-23.82

-25.56

-30.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

93.44

107.45

159.34

95.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

14.17

Net profit

93.44

107.45

159.34

109.74

yoy growth (%)

-13.03

-32.56

45.19

153.61

NPM

7.14

7.61

9.05

11

Welspun Enterp : related Articles

Welspun Enterprises' net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Read More
Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Read More

