|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,306.94
1,410.19
1,760.05
997.2
yoy growth (%)
-7.32
-19.87
76.49
241.94
Raw materials
-63.71
-6.05
-8.62
-14.15
As % of sales
4.87
0.42
0.48
1.41
Employee costs
-108.57
-80.78
-83.99
-49.51
As % of sales
8.3
5.72
4.77
4.96
Other costs
-990.56
-1,154.51
-1,461.14
-863.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.79
81.86
83.01
86.55
Operating profit
144.1
168.85
206.3
70.39
OPM
11.02
11.97
11.72
7.05
Depreciation
-12.42
-12.25
-19.44
-19.62
Interest expense
-53.48
-44.52
-25.37
-7.84
Other income
37.8
28.97
52.58
95.56
Profit before tax
116
141.05
214.07
138.49
Taxes
-22.56
-33.6
-54.73
-42.92
Tax rate
-19.44
-23.82
-25.56
-30.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
93.44
107.45
159.34
95.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
14.17
Net profit
93.44
107.45
159.34
109.74
yoy growth (%)
-13.03
-32.56
45.19
153.61
NPM
7.14
7.61
9.05
11
Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.Read More
The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
