Welspun Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

597.05
(-1.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:54:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

136.51

149.98

149.78

148.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,285.75

2,314.85

1,744.39

1,669.98

Net Worth

2,422.26

2,464.83

1,894.17

1,818.84

Minority Interest

Debt

190.18

482.96

513.08

606.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,612.44

2,947.79

2,407.25

2,425.78

Fixed Assets

15.91

19.82

32.5

28.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,507.2

2,024.07

1,462.74

1,511.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.68

5.87

4.26

3.09

Networking Capital

659.54

427.8

821.53

715.78

Inventories

103.15

86.29

48

4.89

Inventory Days

13.4

1.26

Sundry Debtors

621.28

568.64

311.95

208.84

Debtor Days

87.12

54.05

Other Current Assets

1,043.77

1,197.61

1,546.63

1,263.02

Sundry Creditors

-379.6

-369.99

-350.31

-280.68

Creditor Days

97.83

72.64

Other Current Liabilities

-729.06

-1,054.75

-734.74

-480.29

Cash

427.11

470.23

86.22

167.3

Total Assets

2,612.44

2,947.79

2,407.25

2,425.78

Welspun Enterp : related Articles

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Enterprises Ltd

