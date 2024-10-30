iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Welspun Enterp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

116

141.05

214.07

138.49

Depreciation

-12.42

-12.25

-19.44

-19.62

Tax paid

-22.56

-33.6

-54.73

-42.92

Working capital

152.99

78.76

343.99

-109.29

Other operating items

Operating

234.01

173.97

483.89

-33.33

Capital expenditure

14.25

8.91

-12.51

2.2

Free cash flow

248.26

182.88

471.38

-31.13

Equity raised

3,321.85

3,149.98

2,738.45

2,427.54

Investing

-48.3

78.03

83.25

225.36

Financing

-11.18

539.89

243.64

-5.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

22.13

Net in cash

3,510.62

3,950.78

3,536.72

2,638.63

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

