Welspun Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

609.1
(-0.59%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.37

-15.38

69.38

249.37

Op profit growth

-13.08

-18.21

161.51

-369.19

EBIT growth

3.09

-0.48

77.36

235.07

Net profit growth

-3.32

-13.35

114.43

1,299.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.63

11.2

11.59

7.5

EBIT margin

21.88

19.44

16.53

15.79

Net profit margin

8.89

8.43

8.23

6.5

RoCE

7.39

9.38

14.23

10.41

RoNW

1.79

1.97

2.55

1.33

RoA

0.75

1.01

1.77

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.42

8.75

10.18

4.71

Dividend per share

1.5

1.5

2

1.5

Cash EPS

7.26

7.59

8.51

3.1

Book value per share

119.57

113.15

106.39

90.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.66

12.48

4.01

30

P/CEPS

10.04

14.38

4.8

45.47

P/B

0.61

0.96

0.38

1.55

EV/EBIDTA

10.35

11.64

3.95

12.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

31.87

Tax payout

-24.74

-26.49

-23.29

-34.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.44

38.33

22.28

9.09

Inventory days

6.89

0.66

0.14

0.62

Creditor days

-96.44

-78.31

-56.73

-51.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.19

-2.69

-3.86

-5.08

Net debt / equity

1.25

1.2

0.41

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

15.09

11.8

3.16

4.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.54

-0.39

-0.47

-1.32

Employee costs

-7.84

-5.41

-4.82

-4.84

Other costs

-76.97

-82.98

-83.1

-86.32

Welspun Enterp : related Articles

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Read More
Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More

