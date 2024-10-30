Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.37
-15.38
69.38
249.37
Op profit growth
-13.08
-18.21
161.51
-369.19
EBIT growth
3.09
-0.48
77.36
235.07
Net profit growth
-3.32
-13.35
114.43
1,299.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.63
11.2
11.59
7.5
EBIT margin
21.88
19.44
16.53
15.79
Net profit margin
8.89
8.43
8.23
6.5
RoCE
7.39
9.38
14.23
10.41
RoNW
1.79
1.97
2.55
1.33
RoA
0.75
1.01
1.77
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.42
8.75
10.18
4.71
Dividend per share
1.5
1.5
2
1.5
Cash EPS
7.26
7.59
8.51
3.1
Book value per share
119.57
113.15
106.39
90.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.66
12.48
4.01
30
P/CEPS
10.04
14.38
4.8
45.47
P/B
0.61
0.96
0.38
1.55
EV/EBIDTA
10.35
11.64
3.95
12.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
31.87
Tax payout
-24.74
-26.49
-23.29
-34.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.44
38.33
22.28
9.09
Inventory days
6.89
0.66
0.14
0.62
Creditor days
-96.44
-78.31
-56.73
-51.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.19
-2.69
-3.86
-5.08
Net debt / equity
1.25
1.2
0.41
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
15.09
11.8
3.16
4.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.54
-0.39
-0.47
-1.32
Employee costs
-7.84
-5.41
-4.82
-4.84
Other costs
-76.97
-82.98
-83.1
-86.32
Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.Read More
The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
