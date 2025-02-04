Welspun Enterprises Q3 Revenue Up 22.7%

Welspun Enterprises released it Q3 result in which it has clocked net profit at ₹77.5 crore for Q3 FY25, down 13.4% from ₹89.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

Revenue grows 22.7% y-o-y to ₹866.9 crore from ₹706.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA grows 1.5% y-o-y and stands at ₹128.2 crore against ₹126.3 crore in the year-ago period. Though revenues increased, EBITDA margins dropped to 14.8% from 17.9% the previous year, an indicator of cost challenges.

Welspun posted its highest ever nine months of revenue at ₹2,563 crore, which grew 25% year-on-year during the same period. The company boasts of a healthy order book of ₹14,500 crore, thus ensuring a very robust business visibility, with prospects to hit the full FY25 consolidated EBITDA at ₹700 crore.

The company is focusing on expanding itself in sustainable projects as part of its ‘3G’ strategy—Growth, Green & Governance. Welspun is also developing a smart-ops technology water treatment project at Durga Kund in Varanasi and Pandharpur Vitthal Temple for a transformation of wastewater management.