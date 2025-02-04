iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Welspun Enterprises Q3 Revenue Up 22.7%

4 Feb 2025 , 09:18 PM

Welspun Enterprises released it Q3 result in which it has clocked net profit at ₹77.5 crore for Q3 FY25, down 13.4% from ₹89.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

Revenue grows 22.7% y-o-y to ₹866.9 crore from ₹706.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA grows 1.5% y-o-y and stands at ₹128.2 crore against ₹126.3 crore in the year-ago period. Though revenues increased, EBITDA margins dropped to 14.8% from 17.9% the previous year, an indicator of cost challenges.

Welspun posted its highest ever nine months of revenue at ₹2,563 crore, which grew 25% year-on-year during the same period. The company boasts of a healthy order book of ₹14,500 crore, thus ensuring a very robust business visibility, with prospects to hit the full FY25 consolidated EBITDA at ₹700 crore.

The company is focusing on expanding itself in sustainable projects as part of its ‘3G’ strategy—Growth, Green & Governance. Welspun is also developing a smart-ops technology water treatment project at Durga Kund in Varanasi and Pandharpur Vitthal Temple for a transformation of wastewater management.

Related Tags

  • Q3 Profit News
  • Welspun Enterprises
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.