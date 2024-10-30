iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Welspun Enterprises Ltd Shareholding Pattern

603.75
(-5.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Welspun Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

54.51%

54.51%

54.51%

54.51%

54.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

9.73%

9.73%

9.73%

9.79%

9.94%

Non-Institutions

34.37%

34.38%

34.37%

34.24%

34.09%

Total Non-Promoter

44.11%

44.11%

44.11%

44.04%

44.04%

Custodian

1.37%

1.37%

1.37%

1.44%

1.44%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.51%

Non-Promoter- 9.73%

Institutions: 9.73%

Non-Institutions: 34.37%

Custodian: 1.37%

Welspun Enterp: Related NEWS

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Read More
Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.