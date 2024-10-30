Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
54.51%
54.51%
54.51%
54.51%
54.51%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.73%
9.73%
9.73%
9.79%
9.94%
Non-Institutions
34.37%
34.38%
34.37%
34.24%
34.09%
Total Non-Promoter
44.11%
44.11%
44.11%
44.04%
44.04%
Custodian
1.37%
1.37%
1.37%
1.44%
1.44%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.Read More
The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
