Welspun Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,872.28
2,758.19
1,342.33
1,529.51
1,807.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,872.28
2,758.19
1,342.33
1,529.51
1,807.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
191.03
668.07
103.32
142.01
111.84
Total Income
3,063.31
3,426.26
1,445.65
1,671.52
1,919.43
Total Expenditure
2,476.86
2,511.34
1,195.11
1,365.36
1,616.79
PBIDT
586.45
914.92
250.54
306.16
302.64
Interest
109.79
118.76
82.9
110.45
77.36
PBDT
476.66
796.16
167.64
195.71
225.28
Depreciation
27.56
13.1
15.93
15.99
22.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
130.78
47.66
24.23
29.27
58.83
Deferred Tax
-1.08
9.35
1.38
20.27
-7.22
Reported Profit After Tax
319.4
726.05
126.1
130.18
151.13
Minority Interest After NP
24.31
3.3
1.4
1.19
2.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
295.09
722.75
124.7
128.99
148.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-29.44
487.48
46.3
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
324.53
235.27
78.4
128.99
148.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.5
48.2
8.37
8.67
10.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
85
15
15
20
Equity
136.51
149.98
149.78
148.86
148.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.41
33.17
18.66
20.01
16.74
PBDTM(%)
16.59
28.86
12.48
12.79
12.46
PATM(%)
11.12
26.32
9.39
8.51
8.36
