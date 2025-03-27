iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

27 Mar 2025 , 11:38 PM

Welspun Enterprises has been awarded a contract worth ₹79.29 crore from Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) through its subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL).

This is a significant contract for the rehabilitation (lining) of primary 1,800 mm HDPE pipeline in Vadodara, Gujarat, which falls in the West Zone. Utilizing advanced trenchless technology, the project will minimize environmental impact and outbreaks compared to traditional construction methods. The project is expected to be completed in 12 months, barring the monsoon period, according to the company filing to the stock exchanges.

Managing Director of Welspun Michigan Engineers Saurin Patel also said, “The project is fully aligned with the Welspun philosophy of entering new markets and developing urban infrastructure with sustainable technologies.” Embracing trenchless technology will ensure efficient programme of drainage system modifications, minimising the cost to society and the environment.

WMEL are unique in the field specializing in urban interface including micro tunneling, segment tunnelling and pipeline rehabilitation solutions. In Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Cuttack, the company has completed major urban projects applying trenchless technologies to lay complex sewerage networks and stormwater drainage systems with minimum impact on the environment.

Prior to winning this new order, the order book of WMEL was ₹2,915.42 crore (March 25, 2025). Following the new contract, order book now stands at ₹2,994.71 crore. Welspun Michigan Engineers, formerly Michigan Engineers Private Ltd, specializes in large urban infrastructure projects such as pumping stations and underground pipelines, as well as innovative drainage solutions.

Related Tags

  • Vadodara Municipal Corporation
  • Welspun
  • Welspun Enterprises
  • Welspun Michigan Engineers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.