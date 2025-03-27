Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Enterprises has been awarded a contract worth ₹79.29 crore from Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) through its subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL).

This is a significant contract for the rehabilitation (lining) of primary 1,800 mm HDPE pipeline in Vadodara, Gujarat, which falls in the West Zone. Utilizing advanced trenchless technology, the project will minimize environmental impact and outbreaks compared to traditional construction methods. The project is expected to be completed in 12 months, barring the monsoon period, according to the company filing to the stock exchanges.

Managing Director of Welspun Michigan Engineers Saurin Patel also said, “The project is fully aligned with the Welspun philosophy of entering new markets and developing urban infrastructure with sustainable technologies.” Embracing trenchless technology will ensure efficient programme of drainage system modifications, minimising the cost to society and the environment.

WMEL are unique in the field specializing in urban interface including micro tunneling, segment tunnelling and pipeline rehabilitation solutions. In Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Cuttack, the company has completed major urban projects applying trenchless technologies to lay complex sewerage networks and stormwater drainage systems with minimum impact on the environment.

Prior to winning this new order, the order book of WMEL was ₹2,915.42 crore (March 25, 2025). Following the new contract, order book now stands at ₹2,994.71 crore. Welspun Michigan Engineers, formerly Michigan Engineers Private Ltd, specializes in large urban infrastructure projects such as pumping stations and underground pipelines, as well as innovative drainage solutions.