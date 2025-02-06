iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Enterprises unit secures order worth ₹291 Crore

6 Feb 2025 , 11:01 AM

Welspun Enterprises stated that one of its material arm, Welspun Michigan Engineers Ltd (WMEL) has secured a work order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The said contract is worth ₹290.88 Crore (inclusive of GST and a seven-year agreement for maintenance and operations).

The agreement covers the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The company informed the bourses that the project is slated to be completed within a period of 20 months. This shall exclude the monsoon period. Additionally, it added that the contract will commence right after securing the mandatory approvals from the Ministry of Environments and Forests, Mangrove Cell, and the high court.

As on January 31, 2025, the Welspun Michigan Engineers has an outstanding order book of ₹2,546 Crore. This is inclusive of Dharavi to Ghatkopar Tunnelling order (DGT Project) worth ₹1,150 Crore. The above stated DGT project was awarded by Welspun Enterprises.

With this new order, the company’s total outstanding order book will stand at ₹2,791.76 Crore (exclusive of GST). In the said order book, O&M order is worth ₹124.75 Crore.

Related Tags

  • Welspun Enterprises
  • Welspun Enterprises news
  • Welspun Enterprises Order
  • Welspun Enterprises Updates
  • Welspun EnterprisesContract
