|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|The Board of Directors vide circular resolution dated January 03, 2025, approved changes in the roles and responsibilities for Senior Management Personnel(s) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Welspun Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Welspun Michigan - the material subsidiary of the Company shall be entering into a strategic partnership agreement with SmartOps UK Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith consolidated as well as standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (UAFR) alongwith the Limited Review Report as reviewed by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on October 28, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. October 29, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Chaudhary as the Chief Executive Officer, designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from November 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Welspun Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 05 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of any securities. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Welspun Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone as well as consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Welspun Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. - To recommend final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. PFA results and dividend intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Welspun Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. PFA herewith the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, Limited Review Report and Press Release. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
