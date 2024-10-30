Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

The Board of Directors vide circular resolution dated January 03, 2025, approved changes in the roles and responsibilities for Senior Management Personnel(s) of the Company

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

The Board meeting scheduled on 29/10/2024 considered and approved un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Welspun Michigan - the material subsidiary of the Company shall be entering into a strategic partnership agreement with SmartOps UK. The consolidated as well as standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (UAFR) alongwith the Limited Review Report were reviewed by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on October 28, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on October 29, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Chaudhary as the Chief Executive Officer, designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from November 04, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

The Board meeting scheduled on 05/09/2024 considered and approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of any securities.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

The Board meeting scheduled on 01/08/2024 considered and approved the standalone as well as consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

The Board meeting scheduled on 21/05/2024 considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024, and recommended final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024