Welspun Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Welspun Enterprises Limited

(“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the Material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the financial statements/financial information of Welspun Enterprises Employees Welfare Trust (Rs.the TrustRs.) for the year ended on that date audited by the others auditor of the Trust.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the considerations of report of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the Trust, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRs.s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1)Revenue recognition for long term construction contracts (Refer note 3(A)(ii) of the Standalone Financial following: Statements) • 1)Our audit procedures for revenue recognition included the Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance in terms of Ind AS 115. 1)• The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through long term construction contracts. Obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls over revenue recognition with focus on determination of progress of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of costs to complete the remaining contract obligations through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls; • Revenue from these contracts is recognized over the period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Performed tests of details, on a sample basis, and read the underlying customer contracts for terms and conditions, performed review of costs incurred with estimated costs to identify significant variations and assess whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs to complete and consequential determination of stage of completion, which formed the basis of revenue recognition under the input method; • Due to the nature of the contracts, revenue is recognised over a period of time using percentage of completion method (input method) which is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to • estimated total contract costs, which involves significant judgments, identification of contractual obligations and the Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contracts. Assessed the managements evaluation process to recognize revenue over a period of time, status of completion for projects and total cost estimates; • On sample basis, evaluated contracts with including contracts with low or negative margins, contracts with significant changes in planned cost estimates, contracts with significant contract assets and contract liabilities and significant overdue net receivable positions for contracts and tested assessed these exceptions with its correlation to with the underlying contracts and relevant documents for the year. • Assessed presentation and disclosure requirements in compliance with Ind AS 115.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

The CompanyRs.s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the CompanyRs.s Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorsRs. report thereon. The CompanyRs.s Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRs.s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the CompanyRs.s Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

5. MANAGEMENTRs.S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the

CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

6. AUDITORRs.S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of 7 accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• For the Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. OTHER MATTERS

The standalone financial statements includes the audited financial statements in respect of a trust whose annual financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 29.86 crores as at 31 March 2024 and total revenues of Rs. 0.21 crores, total net loss after tax of Rs. 0.50 crores and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 0.50 crores, for the year ended 31 March 2024, and net cash inflows of Rs. 0.92 crores for the year ended 31 March 2024, as considered in these standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors.

The standalone financial statements includes comparative financial information of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023, which are restated to include the financial statements of four entities on account of merger as explained in note 75 to the standalone financial statements. The annual financial statements of four entities which reflect total assets of Rs.0.11 crores as at 31 March 2023 and total revenues of Rs. 0.00 crores, total net loss after tax of

Rs. 0.08 crores and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 0.08 crores, for the year ended 31 March 2023, and net cash inflows of Rs. 0.00 crores for the year ended 31 March 2023, were audited by other auditors, who expressed unmodified opinion on those financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The report of such other auditors on annual financial statements of the trust and these entities have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the trust and these entities, is based solely on the report of the other auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated under AuditorRs.s Responsibilities paragraph above. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified, in respect of this matter, with respect to our reliance on the work done and the report of the other auditors.

8. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

A. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

B. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on

31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

(Refer note 48 of the standalone financial statements);

ii. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, in respect of long-term contracts including derivative contract.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 71 (a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 71 (b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us or to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 61 to the standalone financial statements a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit, trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 8(A) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our Report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

i. (a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Rights-of-use (ROU) assets.

B) The Company does not have intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and Rights-of-use (ROU) assets have been physically verified by the management during the year as per the phased program designed to cover all the Property, Plant and Equipment and Rights-of-use (ROU) assets over a period, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except as mentioned below:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in crores) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held ? indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold land 0.36 Mr. Mahadev No Since October Dispute before the Court of at Village ? Shankar 2010 Baramati Civil Court. The Indapur Dist. Gurgude & Mr. owner and his power of Pune Chittaranjan attorney holder did not fulfill Patil their obligations under the Agreement to sell.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use (ROU) assets) during the year. The Company does not have intangible assets.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company as at 31 March 2024, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management are appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows.

(Amount in crores) Particulars Guarantees Securities Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 157.05 - Associate - - 4.97 - Structured Entity - - 16.73 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries @ 539.92 # 20.51 39.51 - Associate - # 103.58 - - Structured Entity - - -

# Pledge securities (Investments) include equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCD) (Refer note 6.10 and 26 of the standalone financial statements).

@ Guarantee exposure considered to the extent debt outstanding (including additional disbursements availed/utilized).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the investments made and terms and conditions on which the loans given, securities and guarantees provided are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company, considering the business interests of the Company.

(c) In respect of interest free loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal are regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted by Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding for more than ninety days, as at the balance sheet date.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given and the books of accounts and records examined by us, no loan granted by Company which has fallen during the year, has been renewed or extended. No fresh loans are granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand during the year to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act are as under.

(Amount in crores)

Aggregate amount of loans: (A) Repayable on demand 39.51 (B) Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - Total (A+B) 39.51 Percentage of loans to the total carrying value of loans 100% (Refer note 73 of the standalone financial statements)

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186, to the extent applicable, in respect of loan given, investment made, guarantee given and security provided.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, EmployeesRs. State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities except delay in few cases.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, EmployeesRs. State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in crores) Period to which the amount relate Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, Income Tax 8.53 F.Y. 2014-15, Commissioner of Income Tax 1961* F.Y. 2017-18, (Appeals) F.Y. 2019-20 and F.Y. 2021-22 Income Tax 0.06 F.Y. 2018-19 Centralised Processing Centre Income Tax 0.05 F.Y. 2009 to Assistant Commissioner of 2011-12, Income Tax - Tax deducted at F.Y. 2016-17 Source to FY 2018-19, F.Y. 2020-21 and F.Y. 2022-23 to 2023-24 The Central Excise Service tax 0.70 F.Y. 2008-2009 to Additional Commissioner- Act, 1944 F.Y. 2010-2011 Central Excise and Service Tax- Vadodara-I 1.04 F.Y. 2007-2008 to Central Excise Service Tax F.Y. 2009-2010 Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad 21.75 F.Y. 2012-13 to Directorate General of Goods and F.Y. 2015-16 Service Tax Intelligence, Surat Haryana Value Added Value Added 0.38 F.Y. 2009-2010 Deputy Excise and Taxation Tax Act, 2003 Tax Commissioner, Panipat Gujarat Value Added Value Added 0.04 F.Y. 2011-12 Deputy Commissioner of Tax Act, 2003 Tax Commercial Tax, Vadodara Delhi Value Added Tax Value Added 0.98 F.Y. 2015-16 Special Commissioner, VAT Delhi Act, 2004 Tax Gujarat Value Added Value Added 0.02 F.Y.2014-15 Deputy Commissioner of Tax Act, 2003 Tax Commercial Tax, Vadodara Building and Other Labour Cess 4.90 F.Y. 2006-07, Madhya Pradesh High Court, Construction Workers (including 2007-08, Jabalpur Bench Welfare Cess Act, interest) 2008-09 and 1996 2009-10 Indian Stamp Act, Stamp duty 1.15 F.Y. 2003-04 Supreme Court of India, New 1899 Delhi Delhi Goods & Service Goods and 0.19 F.Y. 2017-18 Additional Commissioner, DGST, Tax Act, 2017 Services Tax Delhi Delhi Goods & Service Goods and 0.09 F.Y. 2017-18 Additional Commissioner, DGST, Tax Act, 2017 Services Tax Delhi UP Goods & Service Goods and 6.75 F.Y. 2017-18 Additional Commissioner, Tax Act ,2017 Services Tax Corporate Circle, Mujaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh UP Goods & Service Goods and 0.35 F.Y. 2018-19 Additional Commissioner, Tax Act ,2017 Services Tax Corporate Circle, Mujaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

*The above does not include Rs. 0.70 crores (F.Y. 2013-14) as the HonRs.ble Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai has passed the Oder dated 2 August 2022 in favour of the company deleting the additions. However, the Oder giving effect is yet to be passed.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entities to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian

Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has three CICs as part of the Group as detailed in note 76 to the standalone financial statements. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has neither incurred cash losses in the current year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information, the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there is no unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the current financial year and hence no amount is required to be transferred to a special account within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year, in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.

Annexure - B to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) as referred to in paragraph 8(B)(f) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements” of our Report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Welspun Enterprises Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTRs.S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The CompanyRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORRs.S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on “Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting” (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.