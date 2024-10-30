|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|The 30th AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 01:00 p.m. through Video-Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Re-scheduling of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) from Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 01:00 p.m. to Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.Read More
The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.