|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|In continuance to our intimation dated May 15, 2024, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 21, 2024, have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each at the rate of 30% on the equity shares for the financial year 2023-24.
