Bharti Hexacom Ltd Share Price

1,481.9
(-0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,465
  • Day's High1,499
  • 52 Wk High1,609.3
  • Prev. Close1,494.7
  • Day's Low1,465
  • 52 Wk Low 755
  • Turnover (lac)5,004.49
  • P/E79.51
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value108.06
  • EPS18.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74,095
  • Div. Yield0.27
No Records Found

Bharti Hexacom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1,465

Prev. Close

1,494.7

Turnover(Lac.)

5,004.49

Day's High

1,499

Day's Low

1,465

52 Week's High

1,609.3

52 Week's Low

755

Book Value

108.06

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74,095

P/E

79.51

EPS

18.79

Divi. Yield

0.27

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Bharti Hexacom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.94%

Institutions: 13.94%

Non-Institutions: 16.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharti Hexacom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

250

250

250

250

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,388.7

3,959.5

3,410.5

1,736

Net Worth

4,638.7

4,209.5

3,660.5

1,986

Minority Interest

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharti Hexacom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK

Non Executive Director

DEVENDRA KHANNA

Non Executive Director

Soumen Ray

Independent Director

Ashok Tyagi

Independent Director

Arvind Kohli

Independent Director

Arun Gupta

Independent Director

Nalina Suresh

Independent Director

Kapal Kumar Vohra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richa Gupta Rohatgi

Independent Director

Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharti Hexacom Ltd

Summary

Bharti Hexacom Limited was incorporated as a Joint Venture Company in the year 1995 under the name Hexacom India Ltd to enter cellular services for diversifying their operations. They provided Cellular Mobile Telephony Services in the circles of North East and Rajasthan, pursuant to licenses granted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, on December 12, 1995 and December 19, 1995. The Company is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. It is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, whichcomprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offer services under the brand Airtel. It offer cellular mobile, broadband, and telephone services. TCIL, a public sector undertaking firm holds 30% stake in the Company.In December 2003, Bharti Airtel Ltd entered into an agreement with Telesystem (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd, Mauritius, a subsidiary of Telesystem International Wireless Inc, Canada, for buying their equity interest in the company for a consideration of $22.5 million.In May 7, 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd (formerly known as Bharti Tele-Ventures Ltd) acquired majority shareholding (67.5%) of the company a consideration of Rs 431.07 crore. In October 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd further acquired 1% equity stake from Fouad M T Al Ghanim Trading & Cont Co Kuwait. With the acquisit
Company FAQs

What is the Bharti Hexacom Ltd share price today?

The Bharti Hexacom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1481.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Hexacom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is ₹74095.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharti Hexacom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is 79.51 and 14.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharti Hexacom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Hexacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is ₹755 and ₹1609.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharti Hexacom Ltd?

Bharti Hexacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 83.78%, 6 Month at 37.90%, 3 Month at 7.77% and 1 Month at 7.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharti Hexacom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.00 %
Institutions - 13.95 %
Public - 16.05 %

