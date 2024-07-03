Summary

Bharti Hexacom Limited was incorporated as a Joint Venture Company in the year 1995 under the name Hexacom India Ltd to enter cellular services for diversifying their operations. They provided Cellular Mobile Telephony Services in the circles of North East and Rajasthan, pursuant to licenses granted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, on December 12, 1995 and December 19, 1995. The Company is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. It is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, whichcomprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offer services under the brand Airtel. It offer cellular mobile, broadband, and telephone services. TCIL, a public sector undertaking firm holds 30% stake in the Company.In December 2003, Bharti Airtel Ltd entered into an agreement with Telesystem (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd, Mauritius, a subsidiary of Telesystem International Wireless Inc, Canada, for buying their equity interest in the company for a consideration of $22.5 million.In May 7, 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd (formerly known as Bharti Tele-Ventures Ltd) acquired majority shareholding (67.5%) of the company a consideration of Rs 431.07 crore. In October 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd further acquired 1% equity stake from Fouad M T Al Ghanim Trading & Cont Co Kuwait. With the acquisit

