SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1,465
Prev. Close₹1,494.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,004.49
Day's High₹1,499
Day's Low₹1,465
52 Week's High₹1,609.3
52 Week's Low₹755
Book Value₹108.06
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74,095
P/E79.51
EPS18.79
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
250
250
250
250
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,388.7
3,959.5
3,410.5
1,736
Net Worth
4,638.7
4,209.5
3,660.5
1,986
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK
Non Executive Director
DEVENDRA KHANNA
Non Executive Director
Soumen Ray
Independent Director
Ashok Tyagi
Independent Director
Arvind Kohli
Independent Director
Arun Gupta
Independent Director
Nalina Suresh
Independent Director
Kapal Kumar Vohra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richa Gupta Rohatgi
Independent Director
Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharti Hexacom Ltd
Summary
Bharti Hexacom Limited was incorporated as a Joint Venture Company in the year 1995 under the name Hexacom India Ltd to enter cellular services for diversifying their operations. They provided Cellular Mobile Telephony Services in the circles of North East and Rajasthan, pursuant to licenses granted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, on December 12, 1995 and December 19, 1995. The Company is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. It is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, whichcomprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offer services under the brand Airtel. It offer cellular mobile, broadband, and telephone services. TCIL, a public sector undertaking firm holds 30% stake in the Company.In December 2003, Bharti Airtel Ltd entered into an agreement with Telesystem (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd, Mauritius, a subsidiary of Telesystem International Wireless Inc, Canada, for buying their equity interest in the company for a consideration of $22.5 million.In May 7, 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd (formerly known as Bharti Tele-Ventures Ltd) acquired majority shareholding (67.5%) of the company a consideration of Rs 431.07 crore. In October 2004, Bharti Airtel Ltd further acquired 1% equity stake from Fouad M T Al Ghanim Trading & Cont Co Kuwait. With the acquisit
The Bharti Hexacom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1481.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is ₹74095.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is 79.51 and 14.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Hexacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is ₹755 and ₹1609.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharti Hexacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 83.78%, 6 Month at 37.90%, 3 Month at 7.77% and 1 Month at 7.68%.
