Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,627.5
|123.04
|9,29,321.97
|2,517.6
|0.5
|26,984.5
|181.86
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,324.4
|72.14
|67,777.5
|253.1
|0.3
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
9.11
|0
|62,241.94
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,698.15
|109.07
|48,712.2
|-119.89
|0.98
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
71.04
|0
|13,960.14
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.