|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Apr-2024
|Apr-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70%
70%
70%
70%
70%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.94%
13.69%
30%
11.01%
11.01%
Non-Institutions
16.05%
16.3%
0%
18.98%
18.98%
Total Non-Promoter
30%
30%
30%
30%
30%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
