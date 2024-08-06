Bharti Hexacom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
250
250
250
250
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,388.7
3,959.5
3,410.5
1,736
Net Worth
4,638.7
4,209.5
3,660.5
1,986
Minority Interest
Debt
8,104.6
9,203.6
9,068.4
7,773.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
1.1
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,743.4
13,414.2
12,728.9
9,759.5
Fixed Assets
14,059.5
13,110.1
10,297.7
10,374.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
237.6
1,046
49
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
857.9
764
947.4
1,116.6
Networking Capital
-2,485.9
-1,594.6
1,313.9
-1,790.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
444.6
148.9
2,095.8
142.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,843.6
3,096.3
3,163.5
3,310.4
Sundry Creditors
-1,484.8
-1,440.6
-1,495.2
-2,224
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,289.3
-3,399.2
-2,450.2
-3,020
Cash
74.3
88.7
120.9
59.2
Total Assets
12,743.4
13,414.2
12,728.9
9,759.5
