iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Balance Sheet

1,452.75
(-1.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharti Hexacom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

250

250

250

250

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,388.7

3,959.5

3,410.5

1,736

Net Worth

4,638.7

4,209.5

3,660.5

1,986

Minority Interest

Debt

8,104.6

9,203.6

9,068.4

7,773.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

1.1

0

0

Total Liabilities

12,743.4

13,414.2

12,728.9

9,759.5

Fixed Assets

14,059.5

13,110.1

10,297.7

10,374.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

237.6

1,046

49

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

857.9

764

947.4

1,116.6

Networking Capital

-2,485.9

-1,594.6

1,313.9

-1,790.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

444.6

148.9

2,095.8

142.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,843.6

3,096.3

3,163.5

3,310.4

Sundry Creditors

-1,484.8

-1,440.6

-1,495.2

-2,224

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,289.3

-3,399.2

-2,450.2

-3,020

Cash

74.3

88.7

120.9

59.2

Total Assets

12,743.4

13,414.2

12,728.9

9,759.5

Bharti Hexacom : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharti Hexacom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.