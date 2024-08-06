|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|4
|80
|Final
|Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
