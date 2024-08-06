iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharti Hexacom Ltd Dividend

1,354.65
(-0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Bharti Hexacom CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 2024480Final
Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24.

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

