Bharti Hexacom Ltd Board Meeting

Bharti Hexacom CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company has on December 13, 2024 (i.e. today), approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from NCT of Delhi to the State of Haryana, subject to approval of shareholders and appropriate statutory approvals.
Board Meeting19 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Change in Board of Directors
Board Meeting28 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year Ended On September 30 2024 Financial results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and six months ended September 30, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bharti Hexacom Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30 2024 Financial results for the first quarter (Q1) and three months ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20242 May 2024
Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31 2024 Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

