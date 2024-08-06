|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company has on December 13, 2024 (i.e. today), approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from NCT of Delhi to the State of Haryana, subject to approval of shareholders and appropriate statutory approvals.
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Change in Board of Directors
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year Ended On September 30 2024 Financial results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and six months ended September 30, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bharti Hexacom Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30 2024 Financial results for the first quarter (Q1) and three months ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Bharti Hexacom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31 2024 Financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
