iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

26 Nov 2025 , 11:18 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced that it has secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for verapamil hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP. These are available in 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg strengths.

The approved product is a biosimilar of the US reference listed drug Calan SR extended-release tablets in the same vials.

Verapamil hydrochloride is used for the treatment of high blood pressure, reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular conditions such as strokes and heart attacks.

The company said that it plans to manufacture the product at its facility situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

As per the data released by IQVIA MAT as of September 2025, verapamil hydrochloride tablets recorded annual sales of $24.50 Million in the US market. With this approval from USFDA, the company has now secured 428 final approvals and has filed 487 ANDAs since the beginning of its filing process in FY2003-04.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the company registered a net profit of ₹1,259 Crore. This is a growth of 39% on a year-on-year basis against ₹911 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The growth was fueled by a robust business momentum globally and a sharp increase in forex gains. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹6,123 Crore. This marks a growth of 17% on a year-on-year basis against Q2 FY25.

At around 11.11 AM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 1.11% higher at ₹938.85, against the previous close of ₹928.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹942.85, and ₹932.05, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences Approval
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
  • Zydus Lifesciences share price
  • Zydus Lifesciences Updates
  • Zydus Lifesciences USFDA
  • Zydus Lifesciences USFDA Approval
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:12 AM
Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:10 AM
NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:03 AM
European Commission Clears Dr. Reddy’s AVT03 Biosimilar for Launch Across EU and EEA

European Commission Clears Dr. Reddy’s AVT03 Biosimilar for Launch Across EU and EEA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|10:21 AM
Pavna Industries Plans ₹250 Crore Investment in Uttar Pradesh Under New Agreement

Pavna Industries Plans ₹250 Crore Investment in Uttar Pradesh Under New Agreement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|10:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.