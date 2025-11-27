Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with US-based RK Pharma Inc. The agreement is for a novel sterile injectable 505(b)(2) oncology supportive care product for the US market.

As part of the agreement, RK Pharma will be engaged in the manufacturing and supply of the finished products. Zydus will be responsible for submission of NDA and commercialisation of product in the US, informed the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The company expects to file the product in 2026 and will provide a formulation that will provide reduced dosing error and improved compliance of healthcare professionals.

The product targets a major commercial opportunity in the US market with an estimated addressable market value of 6.2 Million units, as per IQVIA data as of September 2025.

The company’s managing director Sharvil Patel said that this collaboration will reinforce the company’s commitment to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines, and improved patient care.

Ravishanker Kovi, the founder and executive chairman of RK Pharma, commented that Zydus Life has a powerful commercial footprint. This includes robust regulatory expertise and ensures that this important therapeutic option would be efficiently reachable to patients.

At around 11.24 AM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.65% lower at ₹934.40, against the previous close of ₹940.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹948.80, and ₹933.80, respectively.

