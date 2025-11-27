iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

27 Nov 2025 , 11:28 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with US-based RK Pharma Inc. The agreement is for a novel sterile injectable 505(b)(2) oncology supportive care product for the US market.

As part of the agreement, RK Pharma will be engaged in the manufacturing and supply of the finished products. Zydus will be responsible for submission of NDA and commercialisation of product in the US, informed the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The company expects to file the product in 2026 and will provide a formulation that will provide reduced dosing error and improved compliance of healthcare professionals.

The product targets a major commercial opportunity in the US market with an estimated addressable market value of 6.2 Million units, as per IQVIA data as of September 2025.

The company’s managing director Sharvil Patel said that this collaboration will reinforce the company’s commitment to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines, and improved patient care.

Ravishanker Kovi, the founder and executive chairman of RK Pharma, commented that Zydus Life has a powerful commercial footprint. This includes robust regulatory expertise and ensures that this important therapeutic option would be efficiently reachable to patients.

At around 11.24 AM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.65% lower at ₹934.40, against the previous close of ₹940.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹948.80, and ₹933.80, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences Approvak
  • Zydus Lifesciences Approval
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
  • Zydus Lifesciences Share
  • Zydus Lifesciences Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:28 AM
Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:24 AM
Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:21 AM
Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon unit offloads stake in 5 SPVs for ₹1,804 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Asian Paints arm to establish second unit in UAE for ₹340 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.