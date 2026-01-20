Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is planning to acquire US biopharma firm Ardelyx, reports suggested.

Zydus said that it may acquire a majority stake in Ardelyx or purchase key molecules, sources said. It further added that the company will raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) to part-fund the acquisition.

At around 12.57 PM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.27% lower at ₹878.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹881.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹888, and ₹875, respectively.

As per the reports available, Ardelyx has a market capitalisation of $1.6 billion currently.

Zydus Life’s board of directors has approved raising funds up to ₹5,000 Crore via QIP on November 6, 2025.

Zydus Life said that the main objective of the QIP is to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing its existing debt. It also commented that it is tapping into potential opportunities into US specialty business.

It also said that it witnessed some new opportunities in the central nervous system (CNS) and cardiology space.

Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the US — IBSRELA (tenapanor). It is a prescription drug for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and XYPHOZAH (tenapanor). As per the company, it is a prescription drug for adults with chronic diseases.

