iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

20 Jan 2026 , 01:08 PM

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is planning to acquire US biopharma firm Ardelyx, reports suggested. 

Zydus said that it may acquire a majority stake in Ardelyx or purchase key molecules, sources said. It further added that the company will raise funds via qualified institutional placement (QIP) to part-fund the acquisition.

At around 12.57 PM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.27% lower at ₹878.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹881.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹888, and ₹875, respectively.

As per the reports available, Ardelyx has a market capitalisation of $1.6 billion currently.

Zydus Life’s board of directors has approved raising funds up to ₹5,000 Crore via QIP on November 6, 2025.

Zydus Life said that the main objective of the QIP is to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing its existing debt. It also commented that it is tapping into potential opportunities into US specialty business.

It also said that it witnessed some new opportunities in the central nervous system (CNS) and cardiology space.

Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the US — IBSRELA (tenapanor). It is a prescription drug for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and XYPHOZAH (tenapanor). As per the company, it is a prescription drug for adults with chronic diseases.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences Acquisition
  • Zydus Lifesciences Acquisition News
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
  • Zydus Lifesciences QIP
  • Zydus Lifesciences share price
  • Zydus Lifesciences Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Zydus Life may acquire US-firm Ardelyx; may fund deal via QIP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|01:08 PM
Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Aditya Birla’s equity worth ₹289 Crore changes hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:42 PM
Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Adani Power’s ₹4,000 Crore resolution plan upheld by NCLAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|12:22 PM
Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:34 AM
ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

ACME Solar Commissions Additional 12 MW Wind Power Capacity in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2026|10:27 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.