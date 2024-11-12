Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Update on acquisition of a business

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Final dividend The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs.3.00/- (@300%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024 Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024