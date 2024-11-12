|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Update on acquisition of a business
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Final dividend The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs.3.00/- (@300%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024 Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Zydus Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended on December 31 2023. Buyback of shares Buyback of shares Record date of buyback: February 23, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Buyback of shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024) Newspaper cutting with regard to publication of extracts of unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended on December 31, 2023 in Financial Express on February 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
EBITDA for Q2 increased by 27.5% year-on-year to ₹1,461.4 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding by 170 basis points to 27.9%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
According to a regulatory filing by Zydus Lifesciences, the USFDA approved Paliperidone extended-release tablets.Read More
Patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer are recommended to be treated with enzalutamide tablets.Read More
The purchase will be on a slump sale basis, treating it as a going concern, with a cash-free and debt-free transaction at a lump-sum consideration of ₹840 million.Read More
Zydus will take charge of marketing, distributing, and selling these MRI contrast agents in the US market, marking its entry into the contrast agent product category.Read More
The warning letter specifically cites Zydus’s failure to properly investigate contamination issues in drug products at its Jarod plant in Vadodara district.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
As per USFDA, the facility did not thoroughly analyse contamination across medicine batches and continued to issue compromised items.Read More
Usnoflast is a new NLRP3 inhibitor showing promise in the Phase II(a) trial, offering hope for ALS patients, a disease characterized by severe inflammation and rapid muscle control loss.Read More
