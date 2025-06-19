Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial Service: The bank stated that it has acquired 7.98 Crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JBPL). The company has picked up the stake from State Bank of India for a consideration of ₹104.54 Crore. The Reserve Bank of India granted its approval on June 4, 2025. After completion of this transaction, Jio Payments bank has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer is to unveil its Vida Vx2 electric scooter with a new ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) model. With this new launch, the company aims to make electric two-wheeler ownership more accessible and affordable.

Abbott India: The company stated it has inked a strategic distribution pact with MSD Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co Inc in the US). With this agreement, the business plans to broaden its access to MSD’s oral anti-diabetes medicines in India. Abbott will utilise its distribution infrastructure for promoting MSD’s sitagliptin-based products.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a recent inspection at its oncology injectable facility in Ahmedabad. The inspection concluded with two observations. However, none of it relates to data integrity.

Aavas Financiers: The company informed that its board’s executive committee has approved raising up to ₹200 Crore via a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The business plans to issue up to 20,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable debentures. Each debenture shall have a face value of ₹1,00,000.

