SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹29,390.2
Prev. Close₹29,490.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,831.47
Day's High₹29,960
Day's Low₹29,311.8
52 Week's High₹30,521
52 Week's Low₹23,143.55
Book Value₹2,063.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63,549.72
P/E48.75
EPS604.55
Divi. Yield1.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.25
21.25
21.25
21.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,677.64
3,167.29
2,798.54
2,580.91
Net Worth
3,698.89
3,188.54
2,819.79
2,602.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,919.27
4,310.02
4,093.14
3,298.5
yoy growth (%)
14.13
5.29
24.09
13.64
Raw materials
-2,657.21
-2,390.92
-2,315.65
-1,904.74
As % of sales
54.01
55.47
56.57
57.74
Employee costs
-579.46
-492.65
-476.1
-393.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,079.73
925.95
802.69
621.48
Depreciation
-66.1
-58.13
-59.6
-16.18
Tax paid
-281.03
-235.26
-209.75
-220.26
Working capital
201.35
142.23
751.83
336.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.13
5.29
24.09
13.64
Op profit growth
18.04
21.81
44.22
32.01
EBIT growth
16.37
16.39
29.73
42.59
Net profit growth
15.63
16.48
47.78
45.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Munir Shaikh
Non Executive Director
Kaiyomarz Marfatia
Non Executive Director
Ambati Venu
Independent Director
Anisha Motwani
Independent Director
Sudarshan Jain
Independent Director
Shalini Kamath
Non Executive Director
Sabina Ewing
Non Executive Director
Mahadeo Karnik
Managing Director
SWATI ROHAN DALAL
Non Executive Director
Alison Davies
Reports by Abbott India Ltd
Summary
Abbott India Ltd. is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across the country. The Company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas such as Womens Health, Gastroenterology, Central Nervous System, Metabolics, Multi-Specialty, Vaccines, Consumer Health, etc. Its global products include Brufen, Prothiaden, Thyronorm and Leptos.The company has four divisions. The Primary Care division markets products in the areas of pain management and gastroenterology. The Specialty Care-Methabolics and Urology division provides solutions in the areas of thyroid, obesity, diabetes and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Specialty Care-Neuroscience division has a varied portfolio with specialty products in neurology and psychiatric segments. Hospital Care offers products in the field of anesthesiology and neonatology, such as Forane, Sevorane and Survanta.Abbott India Ltd was originally incorporated on August 22, 1944 as Boots Pure Drug Company (India) Ltd. The company name was changed to The Boots Company (India) Ltd on November 1, 1971, thereafter to Boots Pharmaceuticals Ltd on January 1, 1991. In October 31, 1995 the name was changed to Knoll Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and in July 1, 2002, they got their present name Abbott India Ltd.
The Abbott India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29905.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abbott India Ltd is ₹63549.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abbott India Ltd is 48.75 and 17.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abbott India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abbott India Ltd is ₹23143.55 and ₹30521 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abbott India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at 24.92%, 6 Month at 6.86%, 3 Month at 4.33% and 1 Month at 3.69%.
