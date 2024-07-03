iifl-logo-icon 1
Abbott India Ltd Share Price

29,905.75
(1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29,390.2
  • Day's High29,960
  • 52 Wk High30,521
  • Prev. Close29,490.2
  • Day's Low29,311.8
  • 52 Wk Low 23,143.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,831.47
  • P/E48.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,063.77
  • EPS604.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63,549.72
  • Div. Yield1.39
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Abbott India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

29,390.2

Prev. Close

29,490.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,831.47

Day's High

29,960

Day's Low

29,311.8

52 Week's High

30,521

52 Week's Low

23,143.55

Book Value

2,063.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63,549.72

P/E

48.75

EPS

604.55

Divi. Yield

1.39

Abbott India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 410

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Abbott India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Abbott India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 74.98%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.16%

Institutions: 9.16%

Non-Institutions: 15.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abbott India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.25

21.25

21.25

21.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,677.64

3,167.29

2,798.54

2,580.91

Net Worth

3,698.89

3,188.54

2,819.79

2,602.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,919.27

4,310.02

4,093.14

3,298.5

yoy growth (%)

14.13

5.29

24.09

13.64

Raw materials

-2,657.21

-2,390.92

-2,315.65

-1,904.74

As % of sales

54.01

55.47

56.57

57.74

Employee costs

-579.46

-492.65

-476.1

-393.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,079.73

925.95

802.69

621.48

Depreciation

-66.1

-58.13

-59.6

-16.18

Tax paid

-281.03

-235.26

-209.75

-220.26

Working capital

201.35

142.23

751.83

336.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.13

5.29

24.09

13.64

Op profit growth

18.04

21.81

44.22

32.01

EBIT growth

16.37

16.39

29.73

42.59

Net profit growth

15.63

16.48

47.78

45.02

No Record Found

Abbott India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abbott India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Munir Shaikh

Non Executive Director

Kaiyomarz Marfatia

Non Executive Director

Ambati Venu

Independent Director

Anisha Motwani

Independent Director

Sudarshan Jain

Independent Director

Shalini Kamath

Non Executive Director

Sabina Ewing

Non Executive Director

Mahadeo Karnik

Managing Director

SWATI ROHAN DALAL

Non Executive Director

Alison Davies

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abbott India Ltd

Summary

Abbott India Ltd. is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across the country. The Company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas such as Womens Health, Gastroenterology, Central Nervous System, Metabolics, Multi-Specialty, Vaccines, Consumer Health, etc. Its global products include Brufen, Prothiaden, Thyronorm and Leptos.The company has four divisions. The Primary Care division markets products in the areas of pain management and gastroenterology. The Specialty Care-Methabolics and Urology division provides solutions in the areas of thyroid, obesity, diabetes and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Specialty Care-Neuroscience division has a varied portfolio with specialty products in neurology and psychiatric segments. Hospital Care offers products in the field of anesthesiology and neonatology, such as Forane, Sevorane and Survanta.Abbott India Ltd was originally incorporated on August 22, 1944 as Boots Pure Drug Company (India) Ltd. The company name was changed to The Boots Company (India) Ltd on November 1, 1971, thereafter to Boots Pharmaceuticals Ltd on January 1, 1991. In October 31, 1995 the name was changed to Knoll Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and in July 1, 2002, they got their present name Abbott India Ltd.In the year 200
Company FAQs

What is the Abbott India Ltd share price today?

The Abbott India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29905.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abbott India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abbott India Ltd is ₹63549.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abbott India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abbott India Ltd is 48.75 and 17.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abbott India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abbott India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abbott India Ltd is ₹23143.55 and ₹30521 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abbott India Ltd?

Abbott India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.36%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at 24.92%, 6 Month at 6.86%, 3 Month at 4.33% and 1 Month at 3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abbott India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abbott India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 9.16 %
Public - 15.85 %

Loading...

