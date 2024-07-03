Summary

Abbott India Ltd. is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and operates with an owned manufacturing facility in Goa and various independent contract/third party manufacturers based across the country. The Company sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India. It provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas such as Womens Health, Gastroenterology, Central Nervous System, Metabolics, Multi-Specialty, Vaccines, Consumer Health, etc. Its global products include Brufen, Prothiaden, Thyronorm and Leptos.The company has four divisions. The Primary Care division markets products in the areas of pain management and gastroenterology. The Specialty Care-Methabolics and Urology division provides solutions in the areas of thyroid, obesity, diabetes and benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Specialty Care-Neuroscience division has a varied portfolio with specialty products in neurology and psychiatric segments. Hospital Care offers products in the field of anesthesiology and neonatology, such as Forane, Sevorane and Survanta.Abbott India Ltd was originally incorporated on August 22, 1944 as Boots Pure Drug Company (India) Ltd. The company name was changed to The Boots Company (India) Ltd on November 1, 1971, thereafter to Boots Pharmaceuticals Ltd on January 1, 1991. In October 31, 1995 the name was changed to Knoll Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and in July 1, 2002, they got their present name Abbott India Ltd.In the year 200

