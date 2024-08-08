|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|ABBOTT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further please note that in terms of Abbott India Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and further to our intimation dated June 26 2024 the Trading Window of the Company remains closed from Monday July 1 2024 to Friday August 9 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|ABBOTT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Board approves Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|The Board at its Meeting held today i.e., March 13, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms Swati Dalal (DIN: 01513751) as an Additional Director and the Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 Abbott India Limited has informed BSE about Change in Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel/ Auditor/ Compliance Officer/ Share Transfer Agent.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|ABBOTT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Further please note that in terms of Abbott India Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders and in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window of the Company remains closed from Monday January 1 2024 to Saturday February 3 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose a text of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023, approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday, February 1, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by S R B C & CO. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 5.35 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
