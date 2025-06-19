iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Abbott inks pact with MSD Pharma to market diabetes portfolio

19 Jun 2025 , 12:38 PM

Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co Inc in the US) have signed a strategic distribution agreement. The two companies plan to broaden access to MSD’s oral anti-diabetes medications in India. This includes sitagliptin and its combination therapies.

As per the terms of agreement, Abbott will make use of its distribution infrastructure for promoting MSD’s sitagliptin-based products — Januvia, Janumet, and Janumet XR.

These brands continue to thrive in the DPP-4 inhibitor segment, even though a patent has expired in July 2022 that allowed the company to enter the generics market and reached a significant price competition.

Sitagliptin was first introduced in India in 2008. It has played a crucial role in managing type 2 diabetes by lowering HbA1c levels and improving blood sugar control.

MSD has held ground in the value segment of this category despite rising competition from generics.

Currently, India’s oral anti-diabetes market is valued at ₹12,500 Crore. DPP-4 inhibitors contributed about ₹4,000 Crore. Globally, sitagliptin accounts for over 60% of the DPP-4 inhibitor market segment.

Abbott India posted a robust performance during the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged a 27.90% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹367 Crore. The business posted a revenue of ₹1,604.60 Crore in Q4FY25. This was 11.50% higher against ₹1,438.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Abbott India
  • Abbott India Agreement
  • Abbott India News
  • Abbott India Pact
  • Abbott India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.