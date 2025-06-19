Abbott inks pact with MSD Pharma to market diabetes portfolio

Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co Inc in the US) have signed a strategic distribution agreement. The two companies plan to broaden access to MSD’s oral anti-diabetes medications in India. This includes sitagliptin and its combination therapies.

As per the terms of agreement, Abbott will make use of its distribution infrastructure for promoting MSD’s sitagliptin-based products — Januvia, Janumet, and Janumet XR.

These brands continue to thrive in the DPP-4 inhibitor segment, even though a patent has expired in July 2022 that allowed the company to enter the generics market and reached a significant price competition.

Sitagliptin was first introduced in India in 2008. It has played a crucial role in managing type 2 diabetes by lowering HbA1c levels and improving blood sugar control.

MSD has held ground in the value segment of this category despite rising competition from generics.

Currently, India’s oral anti-diabetes market is valued at ₹12,500 Crore. DPP-4 inhibitors contributed about ₹4,000 Crore. Globally, sitagliptin accounts for over 60% of the DPP-4 inhibitor market segment.

Abbott India posted a robust performance during the quarter ended March 2025. The business logged a 27.90% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹367 Crore. The business posted a revenue of ₹1,604.60 Crore in Q4FY25. This was 11.50% higher against ₹1,438.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com