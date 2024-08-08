iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abbott India Ltd Balance Sheet

28,772.8
(-3.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abbott India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.25

21.25

21.25

21.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,677.64

3,167.29

2,798.54

2,580.91

Net Worth

3,698.89

3,188.54

2,819.79

2,602.16

Minority Interest

Debt

83.23

113.17

151.69

152.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.05

8.15

9.15

9.61

Total Liabilities

3,790.17

3,309.86

2,980.63

2,764.35

Fixed Assets

235.05

240.57

271.66

251.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

23.9

25.08

26.11

27.42

Networking Capital

1,396.73

1,107.15

-66.35

76.44

Inventories

619.58

648.85

687.82

717.59

Inventory Days

51.03

60.77

Sundry Debtors

319.11

318.8

288.16

250.21

Debtor Days

21.38

21.18

Other Current Assets

1,869.41

1,393.3

210.3

194.36

Sundry Creditors

-1,007.65

-895.77

-892.95

-762.67

Creditor Days

66.25

64.58

Other Current Liabilities

-403.72

-358.03

-359.69

-323.04

Cash

2,134.49

1,937.06

2,749.22

2,409.04

Total Assets

3,790.17

3,309.86

2,980.63

2,764.35

Abbott India : related Articles

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Abbott India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.