Abbott India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.25
21.25
21.25
21.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,677.64
3,167.29
2,798.54
2,580.91
Net Worth
3,698.89
3,188.54
2,819.79
2,602.16
Minority Interest
Debt
83.23
113.17
151.69
152.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.05
8.15
9.15
9.61
Total Liabilities
3,790.17
3,309.86
2,980.63
2,764.35
Fixed Assets
235.05
240.57
271.66
251.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.9
25.08
26.11
27.42
Networking Capital
1,396.73
1,107.15
-66.35
76.44
Inventories
619.58
648.85
687.82
717.59
Inventory Days
51.03
60.77
Sundry Debtors
319.11
318.8
288.16
250.21
Debtor Days
21.38
21.18
Other Current Assets
1,869.41
1,393.3
210.3
194.36
Sundry Creditors
-1,007.65
-895.77
-892.95
-762.67
Creditor Days
66.25
64.58
Other Current Liabilities
-403.72
-358.03
-359.69
-323.04
Cash
2,134.49
1,937.06
2,749.22
2,409.04
Total Assets
3,790.17
3,309.86
2,980.63
2,764.35
