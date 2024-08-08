Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Abbott India Ltd reported a 13% YoY rise in net profit to ₹328 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. Abbott India reported a quarterly net profit of ₹290 Crore in a regulatory filing. Abbott’s operating revenue increased by 5.3% to ₹1,557.6 Crore, up from ₹1,479 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total revenues increased to ₹1,625 Crore for the period under review, compared to ₹1,535 Crore in the June quarter of FY24, Abbott India stated in a regulatory statement.

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 25.1% in the reporting quarter, compared to 24% in the first quarter of FY24.

Abbott India Limited, headquartered in Mumbai and a publicly traded subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, takes pleasure in providing high-quality, trustworthy pharmaceuticals in a variety of therapeutic areas, including women’s health, gastroenterology, cardiology, metabolic disorders, and primary care.

At around 11.16 AM, Abbott India was trading 0.40% higher at ₹109.94, against the previous close of ₹109.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹112.35, and ₹109.40, respectively.

