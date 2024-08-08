iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

8 Aug 2024 , 11:19 AM

Abbott India Ltd reported a 13% YoY rise in net profit to ₹328 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. Abbott India reported a quarterly net profit of ₹290 Crore in a regulatory filing. Abbott’s operating revenue increased by 5.3% to ₹1,557.6 Crore, up from ₹1,479 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total revenues increased to ₹1,625 Crore for the period under review, compared to ₹1,535 Crore in the June quarter of FY24, Abbott India stated in a regulatory statement.

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 25.1% in the reporting quarter, compared to 24% in the first quarter of FY24.

Abbott India Limited, headquartered in Mumbai and a publicly traded subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, takes pleasure in providing high-quality, trustworthy pharmaceuticals in a variety of therapeutic areas, including women’s health, gastroenterology, cardiology, metabolic disorders, and primary care.

At around 11.16 AM, Abbott India was trading 0.40% higher at ₹109.94, against the previous close of ₹109.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹112.35, and ₹109.40, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Abbott India
  • Abbott India News
  • Abbott India Q1
  • Abbott India Results
  • Abbott India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.