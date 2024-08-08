Abbott India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,079.73
925.95
802.69
621.48
Depreciation
-66.1
-58.13
-59.6
-16.18
Tax paid
-281.03
-235.26
-209.75
-220.26
Working capital
201.35
142.23
751.83
336.01
Other operating items
Operating
933.95
774.79
1,285.15
721.04
Capital expenditure
41.36
-4.21
220.59
-15.44
Free cash flow
975.31
770.57
1,505.74
705.6
Equity raised
4,580.75
4,300.67
3,489.02
2,752.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
304.27
327.46
174.88
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
116.87
Net in cash
5,860.33
5,398.7
5,169.65
3,575.32
EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
