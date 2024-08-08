iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abbott India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29,950.6
(1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Abbott India Ltd

Abbott India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,079.73

925.95

802.69

621.48

Depreciation

-66.1

-58.13

-59.6

-16.18

Tax paid

-281.03

-235.26

-209.75

-220.26

Working capital

201.35

142.23

751.83

336.01

Other operating items

Operating

933.95

774.79

1,285.15

721.04

Capital expenditure

41.36

-4.21

220.59

-15.44

Free cash flow

975.31

770.57

1,505.74

705.6

Equity raised

4,580.75

4,300.67

3,489.02

2,752.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

304.27

327.46

174.88

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

116.87

Net in cash

5,860.33

5,398.7

5,169.65

3,575.32

Abbott India : related Articles

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Abbott India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.