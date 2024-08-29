Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|24,000
|₹0.35-65%
|2000%
|00%
|₹4,0450%
|25,000
|₹0.50%
|2800%
|-
|-
|25,250
|₹8.950%
|400%
|-
|-
|25,500
|₹19.70%
|200%
|-
|-
|25,750
|₹98.150%
|800%
|5600%
|₹3,991.85-2.87%
|26,000
|₹0.05-99.28%
|2,520-7.35%
|-
|-
|26,250
|₹1500%
|1000%
|2000%
|₹1,546.60%
|26,500
|₹50%
|2,2600%
|400%
|₹847.40%
|26,750
|₹0.05-85.71%
|140-22.22%
|1,6600%
|₹2,3000%
|27,000
|₹1-72.22%
|4,180-21.72%
|4400%
|₹1,941.30%
|27,250
|₹43.30%
|5400%
|1,100-9.83%
|₹2,385-1.03%
|27,500
|₹4-18.36%
|2,3603.50%
|3600%
|₹2,35094.34%
|27,750
|₹19-71.25%
|26018.18%
|2,600-7.14%
|₹1,942.35-2.41%
|28,000
|₹1-91.76%
|6,160-4.64%
|2800%
|₹835.90%
|28,250
|₹37.90%
|3400%
|2,600-2.25%
|₹1,583.610.52%
|28,500
|₹1.05-92.92%
|3,880-22.08%
|5000%
|₹1,322.4256.63%
|28,750
|₹0.15-99.75%
|440-37.14%
|5,640-8.73%
|₹989.41.53%
|29,000
|₹1.4-96.27%
|3,620-41.23%
|560-6.66%
|₹822.4521.84%
|29,250
|₹0.2-99.64%
|7600%
|2,060-32.67%
|₹5002.07%
|29,500
|₹7.95-88.47%
|1,760-35.29%
|220-21.42%
|₹250-26.75%
|29,750
|₹3.55-96.77%
|200-66.66%
|2,720-43.80%
|₹20-85.66%
|30,000
|₹0.05-99.97%
|800-20%
|320-52.94%
|₹0.05-99.93%
|30,250
|-
|-
|940-48.35%
|₹3-94.05%
|30,500
|₹556.7-2.19%
|6800%
|80-86.66%
|₹4.7-83.59%
|30,750
|-
|-
|2,300-49.78%
|₹0.05-99.73%
|31,000
|-
|-
|1400%
|₹21.350%
|31,250
|₹1,782.550%
|200%
|20-50%
|₹8-11.11%
|31,500
|₹2,979.50%
|200%
|1,480-17.77%
|₹0.5-84.61%
|32,000
|-
|-
|1200%
|₹18.50%
|32,500
|₹3,465.650%
|00%
|560-9.67%
|₹0.10%
|33,000
|-
|-
EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
