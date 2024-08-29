iifl-logo-icon 1
28,772.8
(-3.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--24,000₹0.35-65%2000%
00%₹4,0450%25,000₹0.50%2800%
--25,250₹8.950%400%
--25,500₹19.70%200%
--25,750₹98.150%800%
5600%₹3,991.85-2.87%26,000₹0.05-99.28%2,520-7.35%
--26,250₹1500%1000%
2000%₹1,546.60%26,500₹50%2,2600%
400%₹847.40%26,750₹0.05-85.71%140-22.22%
1,6600%₹2,3000%27,000₹1-72.22%4,180-21.72%
4400%₹1,941.30%27,250₹43.30%5400%
1,100-9.83%₹2,385-1.03%27,500₹4-18.36%2,3603.50%
3600%₹2,35094.34%27,750₹19-71.25%26018.18%
2,600-7.14%₹1,942.35-2.41%28,000₹1-91.76%6,160-4.64%
2800%₹835.90%28,250₹37.90%3400%
2,600-2.25%₹1,583.610.52%28,500₹1.05-92.92%3,880-22.08%
5000%₹1,322.4256.63%28,750₹0.15-99.75%440-37.14%
5,640-8.73%₹989.41.53%29,000₹1.4-96.27%3,620-41.23%
560-6.66%₹822.4521.84%29,250₹0.2-99.64%7600%
2,060-32.67%₹5002.07%29,500₹7.95-88.47%1,760-35.29%
220-21.42%₹250-26.75%29,750₹3.55-96.77%200-66.66%
2,720-43.80%₹20-85.66%30,000₹0.05-99.97%800-20%
320-52.94%₹0.05-99.93%30,250--
940-48.35%₹3-94.05%30,500₹556.7-2.19%6800%
80-86.66%₹4.7-83.59%30,750--
2,300-49.78%₹0.05-99.73%31,000--
1400%₹21.350%31,250₹1,782.550%200%
20-50%₹8-11.11%31,500₹2,979.50%200%
1,480-17.77%₹0.5-84.61%32,000--
1200%₹18.50%32,500₹3,465.650%00%
560-9.67%₹0.10%33,000--

Abbott India: Related NEWS

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

