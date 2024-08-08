Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,919.27
4,310.02
4,093.14
3,298.5
yoy growth (%)
14.13
5.29
24.09
13.64
Raw materials
-2,657.21
-2,390.92
-2,315.65
-1,904.74
As % of sales
54.01
55.47
56.57
57.74
Employee costs
-579.46
-492.65
-476.1
-393.69
As % of sales
11.77
11.43
11.63
11.93
Other costs
-594.88
-504.99
-544.93
-475.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.09
11.71
13.31
14.41
Operating profit
1,087.72
921.46
756.44
524.5
OPM
22.11
21.37
18.48
15.9
Depreciation
-66.1
-58.13
-59.6
-16.18
Interest expense
-19.1
-18.28
-8.53
-3.82
Other income
77.21
80.9
114.38
116.98
Profit before tax
1,079.73
925.95
802.69
621.48
Taxes
-281.03
-235.26
-209.75
-220.26
Tax rate
-26.02
-25.4
-26.13
-35.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
798.7
690.69
592.93
401.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
798.7
690.69
592.93
401.21
yoy growth (%)
15.63
16.48
47.78
45.02
NPM
16.23
16.02
14.48
12.16
EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
