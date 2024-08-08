iifl-logo-icon 1
Abbott India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30,075.1
(0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:24:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,919.27

4,310.02

4,093.14

3,298.5

yoy growth (%)

14.13

5.29

24.09

13.64

Raw materials

-2,657.21

-2,390.92

-2,315.65

-1,904.74

As % of sales

54.01

55.47

56.57

57.74

Employee costs

-579.46

-492.65

-476.1

-393.69

As % of sales

11.77

11.43

11.63

11.93

Other costs

-594.88

-504.99

-544.93

-475.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.09

11.71

13.31

14.41

Operating profit

1,087.72

921.46

756.44

524.5

OPM

22.11

21.37

18.48

15.9

Depreciation

-66.1

-58.13

-59.6

-16.18

Interest expense

-19.1

-18.28

-8.53

-3.82

Other income

77.21

80.9

114.38

116.98

Profit before tax

1,079.73

925.95

802.69

621.48

Taxes

-281.03

-235.26

-209.75

-220.26

Tax rate

-26.02

-25.4

-26.13

-35.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

798.7

690.69

592.93

401.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

798.7

690.69

592.93

401.21

yoy growth (%)

15.63

16.48

47.78

45.02

NPM

16.23

16.02

14.48

12.16

Abbott India : related Articles

Abbott India's Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

