Abbott India Q4 Net Profit Jumps 28% to ₹367 Crore

20 May 2025 , 11:14 PM

Abbott India Ltd Reported its Q4 FY25 result with a healthy top-line growth along with operational efficiency. The company’s net profit also jumped by 27.9% YoY to ₹367 crore, having stood at ₹287 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations came in at ₹1,604.6 crore which was a healthy 11.5% yoy increase (against ₹1,438.6 crore in Q4 FY24) driven by volume growth and continued healthy market demand.

EBITDA was up by 30% YoY at ₹428.5 crore for the quarter which indicates successful cost control measures and better operational leverage. Operating margin of Abbott India significantly improved, widened by 434 bps to 26.7% in Q4 FY25 from 22.9% a year ago quarter.

The Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend of ₹ 475 per equity share (of Face Value ₹10/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend propositions will be put before the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Abbott India. With the approval by shareholders, it would represent a hefty reward for investor faith and a company’s strong performance for the year. The record date will be July 25, 2025. The dividend, if declared, will be paid on or after August 18, 2025.

Abbott India Limited, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells health care products in India and internationally. It provides pharmaceutical products for gastroenterology, women’s health, metabolic, central nervous system, vaccines, and multispecialty, as well as products in the areas of insomnia, vitamin D deficiency, pre-term labor, and pain management.

The company offers anti-infective, cardio-diabeto, hepatology, hormones, neuro-psychiat, hepatic, gennext, and consumer care products. The company was incorporated in 1910 and is based in Mumbai, India. Abbott India Limited is a subsidiary of Abbott Capital India Ltd.

