To the Members of Abbott India Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Abbott India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Provision for Non-Saleable returns (as described in Note 16 and 21 of the financial statements) Our audit procedures included, amongst others, The Company makes sales to stockist who further sells products in the market. Stockist have a right of return in respect of goods expiring while being in supply chain before reaching end consumers. Existence of right of return of such expired products results in accounting for deductions to gross amounts invoiced in arriving at revenue and creation of obligations for the Company to give credit for such sales returns. • Obtained an understanding of managements process and related controls for recording provision for non-saleable returns. The amounts pertaining to such sales return are estimated at the time of sale and deducted from gross sales and recorded as provisions for sales returns. These estimates are based on analysis of historical trends of sales return and shelf life of the products. • Tested the Company‘s key controls relating to the accounting for sales and related deductions made to gross sales for sales returns. The management has accounted for provision for sales returns amounting to Rs. 201.61 Crores at March 31, 2024 (including reimbursable sales return amounting to Rs. 71.16 Crores) • We obtained managements calculations for provisions, recalculated the amounts and evaluated the assumptions used with reference to historical sales returns levels and current trends. The complexity and significance of the assumptions and judgments required for estimating provisions for sales returns may result, in incorrect recording of revenue and related provisions. Accordingly, we have considered this as a key audit matter. • We considered the managements estimates by comparing historical accrued provisions and revenue deductions recorded to the actual amounts. • We tested the workings in respect of classification of current and non-current provisions for sales return prepared by the management including the underlying assumptions. • We understood and assessed the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition, including the recognition and measurement of deductions to gross sales relating to sales returns and related disclosures. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions (as described in Note 36 (b) (ii) of the financial statements) The Company has litigations involving question of law and certain disallowances made by Income tax authorities in assessment orders that the Company has appealed against before the relevant appellate authorities. • We obtained an understanding of the managements process for : The Company has disclosed Rs. 74.10 Crores as Contingent liability (including uncertain tax positions for open assessment orders) in accordance with Ind AS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets, based on managements assessment in consultation with professional advice from the external legal counsel. - identification of tax matters initiated against the Company, The eventual outcome of the legal proceedings is dependent on the outcome of future events and unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the Companys reported Profits and Balance Sheet position. - assessment of accounting treatment for each such litigation identified under applicable accounting principles, and for measurement of amounts involved. Key judgments are also made by the management in estimating the amount of contingent liabilities related to aforementioned litigations. • We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls around the above process. Considering the degree of judgment, significance of the amounts involved, inherent high estimation uncertainty and reliance on external legal counsel, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter. • We obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the Company and discussed the key developments during the year with the management. • We focused on the key developments in the tax litigations, which could have materially impacted the amounts recorded as provisions or disclosed as contingent liability in the financial statements. We inspected the demand notices, assessment orders received for such cases and obtained grounds of appeal submitted by the management in consultation with their external legal counsel. • We evaluated the appropriateness of methods used and the reliability of underlying data for quantifying the amounts involved by analyzing the relevant demand notices, assessment orders received. We also tested the arithmetical accuracy of such calculations. • We also tested the independence, objectivity and competence of such external legal counsel involved. • We engaged internal tax specialists to evaluate managements assessment of the outcome of such litigation cases. The tax specialists considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on such litigation cases. • We have evaluated the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements in view of the requirements as specified in the Indian Accounting

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with ed as on March governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, based on our audit, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, the back-up of books of account were taken on a server physically located in India except for an application used for processing expenses of field employees where backup taken on a daily basis were kept on a server physically located outside India as stated in Note 45 to the financial statements and for the matter stated in paragraph (i) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and matters connected therewith, and audit trail are as stated in paragraph (b) above and clause vi of paragraph (i) below respectively

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 36 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and as disclosed in the Note 44(iii)(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, and as disclosedintheNote44(iii)(b)tothe statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 14 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for changes made, if any, using privileged/ administrative access rights to the application and the underlying database, as described in Note 45 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that : (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were not physically verified by the management but there is a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company, except for the following :

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Crores) Held in name of Whether promoter, director of their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Building Chembur 6.35 Boots Pharmaceuticals Limited No 1996 The property is held in the erstwhile name of the Company. Building - Chennai 0.16 Duphar Interfan Limited No 1989 The said property is held in the name of Duphar Interfran Limited, which was demerged into a new entity - Solvay Pharma India Limited (SPIL). SPIL was ultimately merged with the Company and the deed of merger was filed by the Company. Building - Goregaon 30.34 Solvay Pharma India Limited No 2009 The said property was acquired by the Company pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Solvay Pharma India Limited with the Company, approved by the Honble High Court and the deed of merger has been filed by Goa residential building 0.07 Knoll Pharmaceuticals Limited No 1997 The property is held in the erstwhile name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) ed by the management during the year except for inventories lying with verifi The inventory has been physically third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such physical verification. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and discrepancies were not noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks or any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, customs duty, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases of provident fund dues. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows :

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues (Rs. in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 0.03 April 22 to Sept 23 15th of subsequent month NA

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, customs duty, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows :

Name of the statute Nature of the dues (Rs. in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.84 A.Y. 1998-99 Bombay High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 32.05 A.Y. 2004-05, A.Y. 2016-17, A.Y. 2017-18 and A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.03 1991-92 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.04 1994-95 Commissioner 0.03 1994 and 1997 to 2002 Assistant Commissioner 0.26 2005-06 CESTAT Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.04 1996 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.75 2011 to 2013 CESTAT The Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 0.40 1999-2000 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax Gujarat Value Added Tax Value Added Tax 0.13 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Gujarat Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963 Sales Tax 0.13 2002-03 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Additional Bench Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.02 2006-07 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Panaji, Goa Central Sales Tax, 1956 (Goa) Sales Tax 3.97 2006-07 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Panaji, Goa Central Sales Tax, 1956 (Goa) Sales Tax 0.17 2009-10 Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Panaji, Goa Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 4.52 2014-15 to 2017-18 CESTAT, Mumbai Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 4.07 2018-19 to 2020-21 The Additional Commissioner, Panaji, Goa Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 4.37 2017-18 to 2019-20 The Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 0.03 2018-19 NA Customs Duty Act Customs 12.60 2018-2021 Commissioner (Appeals)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) During the year, no report under Sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to Sub-Section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 30(b) to the financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under Section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of Sub-Section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 30(b) to the financial statements.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Abbott India Ltd. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.