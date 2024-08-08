iifl-logo-icon 1
Abbott India Ltd AGM

28,118.05
(-0.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:44:57 AM

Abbott India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 20249 May 2024
The Eightieth Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday,August 8, 2024 through Video-Conferencing (VC YOther Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Proceedings of 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Voting Results along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Abbott India: Related News

Abbott India’s Q1 net profit up by 13% to ₹328 Crore

8 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

EBITDA increased by 10.2% to ₹391.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹355 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

