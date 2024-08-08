The Eightieth Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday,August 8, 2024 through Video-Conferencing (VC YOther Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Proceedings of 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Voting Results along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 8, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)