|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|410
|4100
|Final
|The Board of Directors re comm ended payment of final dividend of Rs 410/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Eightieth Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company has fixed Friday, July 19, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
