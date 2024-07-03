iifl-logo-icon 1
AAVAS Financiers Ltd Share Price

1,691
(-0.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,701.35
  • Day's High1,717.55
  • 52 Wk High1,978.95
  • Prev. Close1,701.35
  • Day's Low1,670.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,307
  • Turnover (lac)3,218.37
  • P/E25.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value511.39
  • EPS67.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,383.21
  • Div. Yield0
AAVAS Financiers Ltd KEY RATIOS

AAVAS Financiers Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

AAVAS Financiers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AAVAS Financiers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.47%

Foreign: 26.47%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 61.06%

Institutions: 61.06%

Non-Institutions: 12.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AAVAS Financiers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.14

79.13

79.35

78.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,694.18

3,190.54

2,729.3

2,322.9

Net Worth

3,773.32

3,269.67

2,808.65

2,401.4

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,017.9

1,608.76

1,304.45

1,103.36

902.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,017.9

1,608.76

1,304.45

1,103.36

902.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.8

1.84

1.2

2.16

0.8

View Annually Results

AAVAS Financiers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AAVAS Financiers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

KALPANAIYER

Chairperson and Independent Director

Sandeep Tandon

Nominee

Ramachandra Kasargod Kamath

Nominee

Vivek Vig

Nominee

NISHANT SHARMA

Nominee

Manas Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharad Pathak

Independent Director

Soumya Rajan

Managing Director & CEO

Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder

Nominee

Rahul Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AAVAS Financiers Ltd

Summary

Aavas Financiers Ltd. (Formerly known as Au Housing Finance Limited) is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB)and is engaged in the long term financing activity in the domestic markets to provide housing finance. It chose to serve the growing needs of housing finance customers in the low and middle income segments of sub-urban and rural India, to serve the customers in the metro cities and urban regions of the country. The majority of customers have limited access to formal banking credit facilities. It uses a unique appraisal methodology to assess these customers individually and delivers financing solutions. The Company offers customers home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units. In addition to home loans, the company offers customers other mortgage loans including loans against property. Since the commencement of operations in March 2012, the company has served more than 1,29,000 customers.The Company is a technology driven company and it leverages information technology and data analytics for on boarding customers, underwriting analysis, loan monitoring, and risk management and collection functions. Between Fiscals 2014 and 2018, the company invested Rs 150.45 million in information technology systems.The Company secures financing from a variety of sources including term loans and working capital facilities; proceeds from loans assigned and securi
Company FAQs

What is the AAVAS Financiers Ltd share price today?

The AAVAS Financiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1691 today.

What is the Market Cap of AAVAS Financiers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is ₹13383.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AAVAS Financiers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is 25.23 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AAVAS Financiers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AAVAS Financiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is ₹1307 and ₹1978.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AAVAS Financiers Ltd?

AAVAS Financiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.56%, 3 Years at -13.48%, 1 Year at 8.53%, 6 Month at -8.48%, 3 Month at -4.33% and 1 Month at 1.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AAVAS Financiers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.47 %
Institutions - 61.06 %
Public - 12.47 %

