Summary

Aavas Financiers Ltd. (Formerly known as Au Housing Finance Limited) is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB)and is engaged in the long term financing activity in the domestic markets to provide housing finance. It chose to serve the growing needs of housing finance customers in the low and middle income segments of sub-urban and rural India, to serve the customers in the metro cities and urban regions of the country. The majority of customers have limited access to formal banking credit facilities. It uses a unique appraisal methodology to assess these customers individually and delivers financing solutions. The Company offers customers home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units. In addition to home loans, the company offers customers other mortgage loans including loans against property. Since the commencement of operations in March 2012, the company has served more than 1,29,000 customers.The Company is a technology driven company and it leverages information technology and data analytics for on boarding customers, underwriting analysis, loan monitoring, and risk management and collection functions. Between Fiscals 2014 and 2018, the company invested Rs 150.45 million in information technology systems.The Company secures financing from a variety of sources including term loans and working capital facilities; proceeds from loans assigned and securi

