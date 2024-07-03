SectorFinance
Open₹1,701.35
Prev. Close₹1,701.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,218.37
Day's High₹1,717.55
Day's Low₹1,670.2
52 Week's High₹1,978.95
52 Week's Low₹1,307
Book Value₹511.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,383.21
P/E25.23
EPS67.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.14
79.13
79.35
78.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,694.18
3,190.54
2,729.3
2,322.9
Net Worth
3,773.32
3,269.67
2,808.65
2,401.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,017.9
1,608.76
1,304.45
1,103.36
902.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,017.9
1,608.76
1,304.45
1,103.36
902.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.8
1.84
1.2
2.16
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
KALPANAIYER
Chairperson and Independent Director
Sandeep Tandon
Nominee
Ramachandra Kasargod Kamath
Nominee
Vivek Vig
Nominee
NISHANT SHARMA
Nominee
Manas Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharad Pathak
Independent Director
Soumya Rajan
Managing Director & CEO
Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder
Nominee
Rahul Mehta
Aavas Financiers Ltd. (Formerly known as Au Housing Finance Limited) is registered as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) with National Housing Bank (NHB)and is engaged in the long term financing activity in the domestic markets to provide housing finance. It chose to serve the growing needs of housing finance customers in the low and middle income segments of sub-urban and rural India, to serve the customers in the metro cities and urban regions of the country. The majority of customers have limited access to formal banking credit facilities. It uses a unique appraisal methodology to assess these customers individually and delivers financing solutions. The Company offers customers home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units. In addition to home loans, the company offers customers other mortgage loans including loans against property. Since the commencement of operations in March 2012, the company has served more than 1,29,000 customers.The Company is a technology driven company and it leverages information technology and data analytics for on boarding customers, underwriting analysis, loan monitoring, and risk management and collection functions. Between Fiscals 2014 and 2018, the company invested Rs 150.45 million in information technology systems.The Company secures financing from a variety of sources including term loans and working capital facilities; proceeds from loans assigned and securi
The AAVAS Financiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1691 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is ₹13383.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is 25.23 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AAVAS Financiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AAVAS Financiers Ltd is ₹1307 and ₹1978.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AAVAS Financiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.56%, 3 Years at -13.48%, 1 Year at 8.53%, 6 Month at -8.48%, 3 Month at -4.33% and 1 Month at 1.41%.
