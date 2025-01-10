AAVAS Financiers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.14
79.13
79.35
78.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,694.18
3,190.54
2,729.3
2,322.9
Net Worth
3,773.32
3,269.67
2,808.65
2,401.4
Minority Interest
Debt
12,398.3
9,887.28
8,011.98
6,377.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
86.76
74.2
63.82
52.29
Total Liabilities
16,258.38
13,231.15
10,884.45
8,831.41
Fixed Assets
127.2
98.73
68.26
58.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
182.16
123.08
67.52
4.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.51
24.02
28.46
23.77
Networking Capital
120.33
127.41
136.55
100.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.22
1.22
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
395.69
329.6
300.96
252.63
Sundry Creditors
-30.94
-8.6
-3.68
-2.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-256.64
-194.81
-160.73
-149.55
Cash
1,797.82
1,381.63
1,530.23
1,120.96
Total Assets
2,254.02
1,754.87
1,831.02
1,308.13
