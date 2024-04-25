To

The Members of

Aavas Financiers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aavas Financiers Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10)

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter At 31 March 2024, the Company reported total gross loans of Rs.1,408,919 lakh (2023: Rs.1,154,788 lakh) and Rs.8,482 lakh of expected credit loss provisions (2023: Rs.7,161 lakh). Refer note 1 for material accounting policies and notes 4 and 28 for financial disclosures in the accompanying standalone financial statements. Our audit focused on assessing the appropriateness of managements judgment and estimates used in the expected credit losses through the following procedures, but were not limited to the following procedures: Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments (‘Ind AS 109), requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using the expected credit loss (‘ECL) approach involving an estimation of probability of loss on such financial assets, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loan assets. Expected credit loss cannot be measured precisely but can only be estimated through use of statistics. ? Examined the Board Policy approving methodology for computation of ECL that addresses policies and procedures for assessing and measuring credit risk on the lending exposures of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109. Also, obtained the policy on restructuring of loans approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the RBI circulars/ guidelines in earlier years and ensured classification of such Loans is in compliant with the requirements of the RBI circulars / guidelines; The estimation of impairment loss allowance on loan assets involves significant judgement and estimates and applying appropriate measurement principles in case of loss events, including additional considerations on account of Reserve Bank of India guidelines in relation to restructuring. ? Performed a walkthrough of the impairment loss allowance process, and assessed the design and tested operating effectiveness of the key controls over completeness and accuracy of the key inputs (including loan book as at 31 March 2024) and assumptions considered for calculation, recording and monitoring of the impairment loss recognized; The expected credit loss is calculated using the percentage of probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD) for each of the stages of loan portfolio. Additional management overlay is estimated considering non prediction and long-term future impact. The Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) is measured at 12-month ECL for Stage 1 loan assets and at lifetime ECL for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets. Significant management judgment and assumptions involved in measuring ECL is required with respect to: ? Tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of 31 March 2024 by reconciling it with the balance as per loan balance register. We tested the data used in the PD and LGD model for ECL calculation by reconciling it to the source system. We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on a sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage; ? Segmentation of loan book in buckets ? Obtained an understanding of the modelling techniques adopted by the Company including the key inputs and assumptions; ? Determining the criteria for a significant increase in credit risk ? Tested the appropriateness of determining Exposure at Default (EAD), PD and LGD, on sample basis. For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations; ? Factoring in future economic assumptions ? Techniques used to determine probability of default, loss given default and exposure at default ? Performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage, including managements assessment and provision on account of the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices as well as the macroeconomic environment; These parameters are derived from the Companys internally developed statistical models with the help of management experts and other historical data. Considering the significance of the above matter to the standalone financial statements and since the matter required our significant attention to test the calculation of expected credit losses, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit. ? Ensured compliance with RBI Master Circular on ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to advances (‘IRACP) read with RBI circular on ‘Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances - Clarifications dated 12 November 2021, in relation to identification, up gradation and provisioning of no performing assets (NPAs); and Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and related RBI circulars / guidelines.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Information Technology (“IT”) Systems and Controls for the financial reporting process The Company is highly dependent on its Information Technology (“IT”) systems for carrying on its operations which require large volume of transactions to be processed in numerous locations on a daily basis. Amongst other things, management also uses the information produced by the IT systems for accounting and preparation and presentation of the financial statements. Our key audit procedures with the involvement of our IT specialists included, but were not limited to the following: The Companys accounting and financial reporting processes are dependent on automated controls enabled by IT systems which impacts key financial accounting and reporting items such as loans, interest income, impairment on loans, computation of daily DPD, assignment of loans amongst others. The controls implemented by the Company in its IT environment determine the integrity, accuracy, completeness and validity of data that is processed by the applications and is ultimately used for financial reporting. ? Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT related control environment and conducted risk assessment and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit; ? On such in-scope IT systems, we have tested key IT general controls with respect to the following domains: a. User access management which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password management, sensitive access rights and segregation of duties to ensure that privilege access to applications, operating system and databases in the production environment were granted only to authorized personnel; b. Program change management which includes controls on moving program changes to production environment as per defined procedures and relevant segregation of environments; and Our areas of audit focus included user access management, changes to the IT environment and segregation of duties Further, we focused on key automated controls relevant for financial accounting and reporting systems. c. Other areas that were assessed under the IT control environment included batch processing and interfaces; Implementation of IT systems during the year ? Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key automated controls within various business processes. This included testing of configuration and other application layer controls identified during our audit and report logic for system generated reports relevant to the audit mainly for loans, interest income and impairment of loan assets for evaluating completeness and accuracy. . The Company has implemented a new IT system “Salesforce” w.e.f. 1 April 2023 for end to end loan origination process starting from application of a loan to completion of credit assessment before disbursements are initiated. Migration of IT systems during the year During the year, the Company has migrated to a new IT system “Oracle Fusion” w.e.f. from 1 September 2023 for accounting of certain financial statements line items and overall preparation and presentation of the financial statements and continues to use its existing accounting system “Omnifin” for the remaining financial statement line items. ? Where deficiencies were identified, tested compensating controls or performed alternative procedures. Apart from above, below procedures were performed in relation to migration of IT systems which included: ? Obtained an understanding of the migration process and evaluated the controls established by the Company for such migration activity; ? Verified general ledger wise balance transfer, vendor wise balance transfer, system access controls reconciliations, etc to ensure accuracy and completeness of transfer of data between the systems; and ? Read the certificate obtained by the management to ensure completeness of movement of balances to the new IT system.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report

because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in note 37 and 38(b) to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 49.13(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 49.13(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded

in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Manish Gujral

Partner

Membership No.: 105117 UDIN: 24105117BKDANC9004

Place: Mumbai Date: 25 April 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Aavas Financiers Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of- use assets, have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. However, the Company has granted loans and made certain investments and in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, such investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company is a Housing Finance Company (‘HFC), registered under provisions of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and rules made thereunder and is regulated by various regulations, circulars and norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India including Master Circular - Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments / receipts of principal and interest are regular except for instances as below:

Particulars - Days Past Due Aggregate amount outstanding for overdue loans as at 31 March 2024 (Rs In lakh) No. of Cases (upto 30 days) 15,425.14 3,014 (31-60 days) 13,702.45 2,528 (61- 90 days) 1,447.85 208 More than 90 days 13,110.85 2,781

Having regard to the nature of business of the Company and volume of the transactions, it is impractical to furnish the item-wise listing for the above-mentioned cases of delay in repayment of principal and interest.

Annexure A (Contd.)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the total amount which is overdue for 90 days or more in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given in the course of the business operations of the Company aggregates to Rs13,110.85 lakh as at 31 March 2024 in respect of 2,781 number of loans. Further, reasonable steps as per the policies and procedures of the Company have been taken for recovery of such principal and interest amounts overdue.

(e) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) The provisions of the sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), are not applicable to the Company being a housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank (‘the NHB), and also the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from certain banks and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilisation have been invested in readily realisable liquid investments.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to

the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is a Housing Finance Company having a valid Certificate of Registration under Section 29A of the NHB Act, 1987 and is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 in terms of exemption granted under Master Direction - Exemptions from the provisions of RBI Act, 1934 dated 25 August 2016 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

Annexure A Contd.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Manish Gujral

Partner

Membership No.: 105117 UDIN: 24105117BKDANC9004

Place: Mumbai Date: 25 April 2024

Annexure B referred to in paragraph 17(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Aavas Financiers Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Aavas Financiers Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to

obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements .

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or

Annexure B Contd.

timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating

effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Manish Gujral

Partner

Membership No.: 105117 UDIN: 24105117BKDANC9004

Place: Mumbai Date: 25 April 2024