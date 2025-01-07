Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Outcome Of Executive Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors, Held On January 07, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 15 Sep 2024

AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. September 18, 2024 has pursuant to the authority entrusted by the Board of Directors and within the limits as approved by the Members of the Company vide Special Resolution passed at the 14th Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2024 inter-alia approved the issuance of up to 63,000 Rated, Listed, Senior, Unsubordinated, Secured, Transferable, Redeemable, Indian Rupee Denominated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One lakh) each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 630.00 crore (Indian Rupees Six hundred and thirty crore) on a Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024 for appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors, subject to approval of Shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Increase in limits to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures bonds and/or other debt securities etc. on private placement basis in one or more tranches/issuances/series as per the business requirement of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024