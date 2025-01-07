iifl-logo-icon 1
AAVAS Financiers Ltd Board Meeting

1,646.2
(0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:29:56 AM

AAVAS Financiers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Outcome Of Executive Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors, Held On January 07, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202415 Sep 2024
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. September 18, 2024 has pursuant to the authority entrusted by the Board of Directors and within the limits as approved by the Members of the Company vide Special Resolution passed at the 14th Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2024 inter-alia approved the issuance of up to 63,000 Rated, Listed, Senior, Unsubordinated, Secured, Transferable, Redeemable, Indian Rupee Denominated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One lakh) each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 630.00 crore (Indian Rupees Six hundred and thirty crore) on a Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024 for appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors, subject to approval of Shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Board Meeting25 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Increase in limits to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures bonds and/or other debt securities etc. on private placement basis in one or more tranches/issuances/series as per the business requirement of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, February 01, 2024 Grant of Equity Stock Option under Equity Stock Option Plan for Employees 2016 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find the enclosed herewith the Copies of Newspaper Clippings of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 published in Financial Express and Business Standard (English), Business Remedies and Nafa Nuksaan (Regional Language) on February 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

