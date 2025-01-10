Hindustan Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
483.51
483.51
483.51
462.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,801.58
1,598.54
1,427.74
626.71
Net Worth
2,285.09
2,082.05
1,911.25
1,089.32
Minority Interest
Debt
222.46
156.38
409
1,137.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.03
28.01
21.45
19.6
Total Liabilities
2,538.58
2,266.44
2,341.7
2,246.35
Fixed Assets
2,347.37
2,057.36
964.3
1,501.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.4
9.51
0.61
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
192.09
191.71
196.13
173.17
Networking Capital
-104.63
-293.14
815.01
560.68
Inventories
437.06
325.43
322.26
384.06
Inventory Days
78.45
Sundry Debtors
136.81
66.15
80.1
167.78
Debtor Days
34.27
Other Current Assets
292.75
270.88
1,256.18
828.03
Sundry Creditors
-95.43
-80.86
-202.68
-136.48
Creditor Days
27.88
Other Current Liabilities
-875.82
-874.74
-640.85
-682.71
Cash
74.35
301.02
365.64
10.79
Total Assets
2,538.58
2,266.46
2,341.69
2,246.34
Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.Read More
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
