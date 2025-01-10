iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

233.31
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

483.51

483.51

483.51

462.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,801.58

1,598.54

1,427.74

626.71

Net Worth

2,285.09

2,082.05

1,911.25

1,089.32

Minority Interest

Debt

222.46

156.38

409

1,137.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

31.03

28.01

21.45

19.6

Total Liabilities

2,538.58

2,266.44

2,341.7

2,246.35

Fixed Assets

2,347.37

2,057.36

964.3

1,501.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.4

9.51

0.61

0.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

192.09

191.71

196.13

173.17

Networking Capital

-104.63

-293.14

815.01

560.68

Inventories

437.06

325.43

322.26

384.06

Inventory Days

78.45

Sundry Debtors

136.81

66.15

80.1

167.78

Debtor Days

34.27

Other Current Assets

292.75

270.88

1,256.18

828.03

Sundry Creditors

-95.43

-80.86

-202.68

-136.48

Creditor Days

27.88

Other Current Liabilities

-875.82

-874.74

-640.85

-682.71

Cash

74.35

301.02

365.64

10.79

Total Assets

2,538.58

2,266.46

2,341.69

2,246.34

Hindustan Copper : related Articles

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Read More
Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

